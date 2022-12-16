Everything you need to know for the 2023 women's Beanpot hockey tournament

The 44th annual women's Beanpot begins Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, as Boston's four major college hockey programs battle for the city's bragging rights.

The tournament is part of the fabric of women's college hockey around Boston as Boston University, Boston College, Northeastern and Harvard square off every February. We've seen some incredible runs of success in its history, as well as countless intense, closely-contested games between the four rivals.

Here's the schedule and more to know for this season's edition of the tournament:

2023 women's Beanpot schedule

This season's tournament will be hosted by Boston College at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The first game of the doubleheader will pit Boston University against Northeastern, while Boston College and Harvard square off in the nightcap in a rematch of last year's championship. The winners will face off in the championship the following Tuesday evening after the consolation game.

Below is the schedule for this season's women's Beanpot (all times ET).

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023:

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023:

Consolation game, 4 p.m.

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

Recapping the 2022 women's Beanpot

Harvard won its first Beanpot title since 2015 with a wild 5-4 win over Boston College that saw a five-goal third period between the two teams. Tied at 2-2 after the first 40 minutes, the Crimson quickly took the lead before the Eagles evened it up. Harvard went up 4-3 only for BC to tie it again minutes later. But with just over three minutes to go in regulation, Becca Gilmore scored the game-winning goal for the Crimson's 15th title.

Northeastern, last year's hosts, defeated BU, 3-0, in the consolation game. In the semifinals, Harvard knocked off the Terriers 4-1, while BC upset the Huskies, 3-1.

Beanpot all-time history

Northeastern leads the tournament with 17 titles, winning the first-ever Beanpot in 1979 and most recently in 2020. They've been to the championship game 28 times, compiling a 16-11-1 record. Most of NU's success has come at the expense of BU, who they are 17-5-4 against in the Beanpot.

The Huskies dominated for most of the tournament's early years, winning eight in a row from 1984 to 1991.

Meanwhile, Harvard's 15 Beanpots sit second all-time after taking home last year's crown and their first victory coming in 1982. The Crimson have appeared in 30 title games, going 15-15-0.

Similar to Northeastern, most of their Beanpot success has been via a 19-4-1 record against the Terriers. Also, like the Huskies, Harvard had quite a run of their own from 1999 to 2005, winning seven in a row.

Most of BC's success in the tournament has come in the 2010's as five of their eight Beanpot titles came in that span, including a three-peat from 2016 to 2018. In 19 championship appearances, they are 8-11-0. The Eagles are also 14-5-1 in the consolation game.

With the location of the tournament rotating each year between the four schools, this will be the 10th time that BC has hosted the Beanpot.

Finally, BU has two Beanpot titles to its name, winning in 1981 before ending a 38-year drought in 2019 with their first championship as a varsity program. In eight title games, the Terriers are 2-5-1, while they hold a 17-56-6 marker in the consolation.