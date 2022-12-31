No. 2 Wisconsin skates past No. 4 Quinnipiac women's hockey on the road

Cami Kronish made 21 saves, and No. 2 Wisconsin shut out No. 2 Quinnipiac 3-0 on the road on Saturday.

Captain Britta Curl had a goal and an assist for the Badgers (16-2-1, 12-1-1 WCHA), and Nicole LaMantia and Lacey Eden each scored as well.

Logan Angers made 32 saves for the Bobcats (17-3-0, 8-1-0 ECAC). It’s the first time this season that QU has lost two games in a row.

PATTY KAZ: Click or tap here for the latest 2023 Patty Kazmaier Award watchlist

LaMantia opened the scoring just 1:28 into the game with a wrist shot low, glove side from the left circle after skating the puck into the zone off a bottleneck in the neutral zone.

Here’s a look at LaMantia’s 10th goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/OcGrEgPFKe — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) December 31, 2022

After Kronish stood tall in the first period with 12 saves, Angers stopped all 13 shots she faced in the middle frame.

In the third period, Wisconsin added crucial insurance after Quinnipiac had been pushing hard for a goal.

SCOREBOARD: Click or tap here for the latest scores around NC women's college hockey

Eden put home a rebound in front to make it 2-0 after her centering pass to Kirsten Simms was blocked. Laila Edwards started the play, intercepting a QU breakout pass in the neutral zone before a diving play to get it to Eden.

Curl made it 3-0 with a quick snap shot from the high slot after the Bobcats blocked Sophie Shirley’s shot.

The Badgers will look for the weekend sweep at Quinnipiac on Sunday. Puck-drop is slated for 3 p.m.