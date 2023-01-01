TRENDING:

Men's hoops

Wednesday night's scoreboard

😱 No. 25 Marquette upsets No. 6 UConn

🏀 Women's scoreboard

🏈 Way-too-early rankings for 2023
icehockey-women-nc flag

Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.com | January 1, 2023

No. 4 Quinnipiac blanks No. 2 Wisconsin women's hockey to split series

U.S. Olympic women's hockey team's top college highlights

Catie Boudiette made 34 saves, and No. 4 Quinnipiac women’s hockey shut out No. 2 Wisconsin, 3-0, for the weekend split.

It’s the Bobcats’ first win in program history against Wisconsin, who had a 3-0 shutout of it own in Saturday’s Game 1.

Nina Steigauf had a goal and an assist for QU (Kate Reilly also scored, and Zoe Boyd added two assists for the Bobcats (18-3-0, 8-1-0 ECAC). Boudiette earned her third shutout in a row and her fifth of the season.

HOW IT HAPPENED: Game 1 stats | Game 2 stats

Cami Kronish made 18 saves for the Badgers (16-3-1, 12-1-1 WCHA).

Reilly opened the scoring with 1:38 to go in the first period during a delayed penalty with the extra attacker on the ice. The blue-liner collected the puck at the point and sent in a seeing-eye wrist shot.

The second period came and went with both goalies standing tall, especially Boudiette, who stopped all 11 shots Wisconsin threw her way.

Steigauf extended it to 2-0 just 1:29 into the third on the power play. Boyd broke up a Badgers clearing attempt at the point, sending it down to Steigauf, who roofed a shot as she fell to the ice.

PATTY KAZ: Click or tap here for the latest Patty Kazmaier Award watchlist

The Badgers went 0-for-2 on the power play, making for an 0-for-3 weekend. QU went 1-for-2 on the day.

Wisconsin will return to action next weekend when they host WCHA rival Minnesota Duluth. Game 1 is set for Friday at 2 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac will face conference foe Harvard outdoors in Boston at Fenway Park to kick off the women’s Frozen Fenway doubleheader. Puck-drop on Friday is set for 3 p.m. ET.

Quinnipiac, Holy Cross women's hockey each come up big at Frozen Fenway

Frozen Fenway returned with a women's hockey doubleheader on Friday as No. 3 Quinnipiac defeated Harvard before Holy Cross downed Boston University.
READ MORE

Every men's college hockey player in the 2023 World Junior Championship

The 2023 World Junior Championship begins next week in Canada as the top under-20 men's ice hockey players from around the world represent their nations in search of gold and glory.
READ MORE

Men's college hockey: No. 19 Clarkson knocks off No. 2 Quinnipiac

Clarkson men's hockey got ahead early against No. 2 Quinnipiac and managed to hold on for a 3-1 win over the Bobcats.
READ MORE