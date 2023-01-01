No. 4 Quinnipiac blanks No. 2 Wisconsin women's hockey to split series

Catie Boudiette made 34 saves, and No. 4 Quinnipiac women’s hockey shut out No. 2 Wisconsin, 3-0, for the weekend split.

It’s the Bobcats’ first win in program history against Wisconsin, who had a 3-0 shutout of it own in Saturday’s Game 1.

Nina Steigauf had a goal and an assist for QU (Kate Reilly also scored, and Zoe Boyd added two assists for the Bobcats (18-3-0, 8-1-0 ECAC). Boudiette earned her third shutout in a row and her fifth of the season.

HOW IT HAPPENED: Game 1 stats | Game 2 stats

Cami Kronish made 18 saves for the Badgers (16-3-1, 12-1-1 WCHA).

Reilly opened the scoring with 1:38 to go in the first period during a delayed penalty with the extra attacker on the ice. The blue-liner collected the puck at the point and sent in a seeing-eye wrist shot.

The second period came and went with both goalies standing tall, especially Boudiette, who stopped all 11 shots Wisconsin threw her way.

Steigauf extended it to 2-0 just 1:29 into the third on the power play. Boyd broke up a Badgers clearing attempt at the point, sending it down to Steigauf, who roofed a shot as she fell to the ice.

This is why we never give up on the play 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/7VuUfXlZyB — QU Women's Hockey (@QU_WIH) January 1, 2023

The Badgers went 0-for-2 on the power play, making for an 0-for-3 weekend. QU went 1-for-2 on the day.

Wisconsin will return to action next weekend when they host WCHA rival Minnesota Duluth. Game 1 is set for Friday at 2 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac will face conference foe Harvard outdoors in Boston at Fenway Park to kick off the women’s Frozen Fenway doubleheader. Puck-drop on Friday is set for 3 p.m. ET.