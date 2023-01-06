Quinnipiac, Holy Cross women's hockey each come up big at Frozen Fenway

Quinnipiac goaltender Logan Angers breaks down playing at Frozen Fenway 2023 and 3-1 win vs Harvard

BOSTON – Frozen Fenway returned with a women's hockey doubleheader on Friday as No. 3 Quinnipiac defeated Harvard before Holy Cross downed Boston University outdoors at Fenway Park.

The No. 3 Bobcats took down the ECAC rival Crimson, 3-1, in the first game of the day.

Olivia Mobley opened the scoring shorthanded to make it 1-0 for the Bobcats, finishing a 2-on-1 after Lexie Adzija forced a turnover.

Nina Steigauf got into the spirit of things when she batted a puck out of mid-air to extend it to 2-0 in the second period.

In the third, the Crimson got on the board early, thanks to Shannon Hollands' breakaway tally, but Madison Chantler quickly restored the Bobcats' two-goal lead.

Graduate goaltender Logan Angers finished the game with 20 saves for Quinnipiac.

In the nightcap, the Crusaders held on to beat their Hockey East foes in the Terriers.

Casey Borgiel got the scoring started, making it 1-0 for HC early as her shot from the point found a way through traffic.

Clara Yuhn put home a rebound for BU to tie it 1-1 in the second period, but Darci Johal rifled a shot top-shelf on the rush just moments later to put Holy Cross back up, 2-1.

Alexia Moreau added insurance in the third period for the Crusaders, extending it to 3-1 on a breakaway. Claire O'Leary cut it to 3-2 late for the Terriers, but it was no use.

Madison Beck stopped 24 shots in the win.

Frozen Fenway continues Saturday with a men's college hockey doubleheader, featuring UConn, Northeastern, UMass and Boston College.