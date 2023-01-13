No. 4 Quinnipiac downs No. 5 Colgate women's hockey in overtime nail-biter

Quinnipiac goaltender Logan Angers breaks down playing at Frozen Fenway 2023 and 3-1 win vs Harvard

Quinnipiac goaltender Logan Angers breaks down playing at Frozen Fenway 2023 and 3-1 win vs Harvard

Junior forward Olivia Mobley scored just 31 seconds into overtime, and No. 4 Quinnipiac women's hockey downed No. 5 Colgate, 2-1, in a pivotal ECAC matchup.

Mobley broke into the Raiders' zone before cutting to the middle, staying with her initial shot, and beating Colgate goaltender Hannah Murphy inside the left post.

OLIVIA. MOBLEY.



Need we say more? pic.twitter.com/BSArTLtBtk — QU Women's Hockey (@QU_WIH) January 14, 2023

junior forward Nina Steigauf also scored for the Bobcats (21-3-0, 11-1-0 ECAC), who padded their lead in the conference standings. Graduate goaltender Logan Angers made 27 saves.

TOP STORIES: The top-five storylines to watch in the second half of the women's college hockey season

Senior captain Danielle Serdachny, the nation's leading scorer, had a goal for Colgate (18-3-1, 8-2-0 ECAC). Murphy made 23 saves.

It took over 40 minutes for either team to break through when Steigauf opened the scoring just 50 seconds into the third, showing great patience to wait out Murphy and score.

Serdachny tied it up 1-1 with under five minutes to go in regulation, finishing a strong individual effort off a give-and-go with Elyssa Biederman.

Quinnipiac will return to action Saturday at No. 9 Cornell, while Colgate will host Princeton.