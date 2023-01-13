UPSET

Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.com | January 13, 2023

No. 4 Quinnipiac downs No. 5 Colgate women's hockey in overtime nail-biter

Junior forward Olivia Mobley scored just 31 seconds into overtime, and No. 4 Quinnipiac women's hockey downed No. 5 Colgate, 2-1, in a pivotal ECAC matchup.

Mobley broke into the Raiders' zone before cutting to the middle, staying with her initial shot, and beating Colgate goaltender Hannah Murphy inside the left post. 

junior forward Nina Steigauf also scored for the Bobcats (21-3-0, 11-1-0 ECAC), who padded their lead in the conference standings. Graduate goaltender Logan Angers made 27 saves.

Senior captain Danielle Serdachny, the nation's leading scorer, had a goal for Colgate (18-3-1, 8-2-0 ECAC). Murphy made 23 saves.

It took over 40 minutes for either team to break through when Steigauf opened the scoring just 50 seconds into the third, showing great patience to wait out Murphy and score.

Serdachny tied it up 1-1 with under five minutes to go in regulation, finishing a strong individual effort off a give-and-go with Elyssa Biederman. 

Quinnipiac will return to action Saturday at No. 9 Cornell, while Colgate will host Princeton.

