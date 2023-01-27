Harvard tops No. 10 Cornell women's hockey with Bloomer hat trick in wild 7-6 win

Harvard women's hockey upset No. 10 Cornell for the second time this season with a raucous 7-6 win on the road on Friday.

Crimson senior captain Anne Bloomer had a hat trick just 23:05 into the game as part of a five-point night, tacking on two assists.

Kristin Della Rovere had four assists for Harvard (7-12-3, 6-8-3 ECAC), while four other skaters found the back of the net. Alex Pellicci made 31 saves.

Five different skaters scored for the Big Red (12-8-2, 9-5-1 ECAC), including Mckenna Van Gelder twice. Captain Gillis Frechette had a goal and two assists, as well as Kaitlin Jockims. Brynn Dulac made 13 saves, and Belle Mende stopped four of five shots in relief.

It's the second time this season that the Crimson upset Cornell, shutting them out 2-0 at home on Nov. 12. Della Rovere scored the eventual game-deciding goal in the second period.

Bloomer opened the scoring just 14 seconds into the game with a slap shot from the top of the right circle, but Caroline Chan evened it up for Cornell 22 seconds later.

Jockims put Cornell up 2-1 with 5:46 to go in the first, and Bloomer knotted it up 1:42 later. Paige Lester gave Harvard the lead once again with 2:45 to go in the first.

Van Gelder pulled the Big Red back even, 3-3, 2:45 into the middle frame, but the tie was short-lived. Bloomer completed the hat trick a mere 20 seconds later to make it 4-3.

Gabi Davidson doubled the Crimson lead with 6:48 to go in the second off a turnover, kicking off a wild finish to the middle stanza. Frechette cut the deficit to 5-4 with 4:28 remaining. Only 1:06 later, Jade Arnone restored the two-goal cushion for Harvard, but Izzy Daniel got Cornell back within one with 22 seconds to go in the period to make it 6-5.

Shannon Holldands added more insurance for Harvard with 5:39 left in regulation when she found space on the glove side. Van Gelder cut it to 7-6 with 25 seconds remaining, but that was as far as the Big Red's comeback attempt would go.

The Crimson went 1-for-3 on the power play, while Cornell went 3-for-5.

The Big Red will look to bounce back Saturday when they host Dartmouth at 3 p.m. The Crimson will travel to Colgate for a 3 p.m. matinee with the No. 5 Raiders.