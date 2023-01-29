Princeton nets three separate hat tricks in 11-3 rout of No. 4 Quinnipiac women's hockey

Hats were in high demand at Hobey Baker Rink on Saturday as three separate skaters recorded a hat trick for Princeton women's hockey in an 11-3 rout of No. 4 Quinnipiac.

It was quite a bounce back for Princeton, who fell 4-0, on the road in Friday's Game 1.

Maggie Connors and Jane Kuehl each recorded five-point outings with three goals and two assists, while captain Sarah Fillier added a hat trick and one assist. Annie Kuehl had three assists, and three other skaters had two assists each. Taylor Hyland made 31 saves for the Tigers (10-11-1, 6-10-0 ECAC).

Maya Labad had a goal and an assist, and Sadie Peart and Olivia Mobley each scored as well for the Bobcats (24-5-0, 14-3-0 ECAC). Alexa Hoskin added two assists. Logan Angers stopped 23 shots, while Catie Boudiette allowed two goals on two shots.

Connors opened the scoring with a deflection in front 2:55 into what ended up being a combined seven-goal first period.

Peart tied it, 1-1, 22 seconds later, but Kayla Fillier restored the Princeton lead even faster with a shot from the high slot, making it 2-1 just 16 seconds after Peart's equalizer.

Connors extended it to 3-1 with 12:55 left in the first with her second of the day when she got loose for a breakaway, roofing one over the blocker, before Dominique Cormier made it 4-1 at the 10-minute mark on a wrister from the point.

Jane Kuehl picked up her first of the game 49 seconds after Cormier's tally when her slap shot from a sharp angle found a way through.

QU finally found an answer when Labad cut it to 5-2 with 1:05 remaining in the first period.

Kuehl's second of the game made it 6-2 with 9:50 left in the middle frame before Fillier's first extended the lead to five just 23 seconds later when she potted her own rebound off the rush.

Fillier scored on a rebound again 13 seconds into the third period to make it 9-2, and Connors completed the hat trick, the fourth of her career, on the power play with 11:21 left in regulation, putting home a wrist shot from the slot.

Fillier picked up her second career hat trick on the advantage with under eight minutes to go, extending it to 10-2 after digging away at a loose puck in the crease.

Mobley mustered up another answer for the Bobcats with 3:38 to go, but Kuehl completed her first career hat trick with 1:42 left in the game for the 11-3 final, burying a rebound off a 2-on-1 rush.

Princeton went 2-for-3 on the power play, and Quinnipiac was 0-for-2.

The Tigers will look to take the momentum into matchups against Ivy League foes Harvard and Dartmouth next weekend, while the Bobcats look to get back on track against Dartmouth on Friday.