TRENDING:

🏀 9 hoops surprises

📈 Men's Power 36 rankings

👀 Women's Power 10 rankings

🤸‍♀️ An inside look at Fisk women's gym

📊 Wrestling power rankings
icehockey-women-nc flag

Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.com | January 30, 2023

2023 women's Frozen Four: Dates, schedule for the college hockey championship

Ohio State wins its first women's hockey championship

The 2023 women's Frozen Four begins Friday, March 17, at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn. The national championship is Sunday, March 19.

Ohio State is the reigning national champion, winning its first title last season after it knocked off Minnesota Duluth, 3-2. Yale and Northeastern were also semifinalists. 

Regional competition will be held on the campuses of the top-four programs March 9-12.

Here are the dates and venues for the 2023 women's ice hockey tournament:

2023 NCAA women's college hockey championship
Round City Venue Dates Host
Regional TBD TBD March 9-12 TBD
Regional TBD TBD March 9-12 TBD
Regional  TBD TBD March 9-12 TBD
Regional TBD TBD March 9-12 TBD
Frozen Four Duluth, Minn. Amalie Arena March 17 & 19 University of Minnesota Duluth

This will be the fourth time Duluth has hosted the Frozen Four. 

AMSOIL Arena first hosted in 2012. Minnesota won its third national title, taking down Wisconsin, 4-2. Boston College and Cornell made up the rest of the Frozen Four that season. 

In 2008, UMD claimed its fourth title with a 4-0 win over Wisconsin at the DECC Arena. The Bulldogs defeated Harvard to move on to the national championship, while the Badgers advanced past New Hampshire.

Minnesota Duluth defeated Harvard, 4-3 in double overtime for its straight title in 2003 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) Arena in front of a then-record-setting crowd of 5,167. Minnesota and Dartmouth were the other two semifinalists that season.

Here is the complete championship history.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2022 Ohio State (32-6-0)  3-2 Minnesota Duluth University Park, PA
2021 Wisconsin (17-3-1) 2-1 (OT) Northeastern Erie, Pa.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- --
2019 Wisconsin (35-4-2) 2-0 Minnesota Hamden, Conn.
2018 Clarkson (36-4-1) 2-1 (OT) Colgate Minneapolis, Minn.
2017 Clarkson (32-4-5) 3-0 Wisconsin St. Charles, Mo.
2016 Minnesota (35-4) 3-1 Boston College Durham, N.H.
2015 Minnesota (34-3-4) 4-1 Harvard Minneapolis, Minn.
2014 Clarkson (31-5-5) 5-4 Minnesota Hamden, Conn.
2013 Minnesota (41-0-0) 6-3 Boston University Minneapolis, Minn.
2012 Minnesota (33-5-2) 4-2 Wisconsin Duluth, Minn.
2011 Wisconsin (37-2-2) 4-1 Boston University Erie, Pa.
2010 Minnesota-Duluth (31-8-2) 3-2 (3OT) Cornell Minneapolis, Minn.
2009 Wisconsin (33-2-5) 5-0 Mercyhurst Boston, Mass.
2008 Minnesota-Duluth (34-4-1) 4-0 Wisconsin Duluth, Minn.
2007 Wisconsin (36-1-4) 4-1 Minnesota-Duluth Lake Placid, N.Y.
2006 Wisconsin (36-4-1) 3-0 Minnesota Minneapolis, Minn.
2005 Minnesota (36-2-2) 4-3 Harvard Durham, New Hampshire
2004 Minnesota (30-4-2) 6-2 Harvard Providence, RI
2003 Minnesota-Duluth (31-3-2) 4-3 (2OT) Harvard Duluth, Minn.
2002 Minnesota-Duluth (24-6-4) 3-2 Brown Durham, N.H.
2001 Minnesota-Duluth (28-5-4) 4-2 St. Lawrence Minneapolis,  Minn.

Princeton nets three separate hat tricks in 11-3 rout of Quinnipiac women's hockey

Hats were in high demand at Hobey Baker Rink on Saturday as three separate skaters recorded a hat trick for Princeton women's hockey in an 11-3 rout of No. 4 Quinnipiac.
READ MORE

Minnesota completes wire-to-wire sweep of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey

No. 3 Minnesota women's hockey swept No. 6 Minnesota Duluth in a potential future Frozen Four matchup at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, this season's host site.
READ MORE

Harvard tops Cornell women's hockey in wild 7-6 win

Harvard women's hockey upset No. 10 Cornell for the second time this season with a raucous 7-6 win on the road on Friday.
READ MORE