2023 women's Frozen Four: Dates, schedule for the college hockey championship

The 2023 women's Frozen Four begins Friday, March 17, at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn. The national championship is Sunday, March 19.

Ohio State is the reigning national champion, winning its first title last season after it knocked off Minnesota Duluth, 3-2. Yale and Northeastern were also semifinalists.

Regional competition will be held on the campuses of the top-four programs March 9-12.

Here are the dates and venues for the 2023 women's ice hockey tournament:

2023 NCAA women's college hockey championship Round City Venue Dates Host Regional TBD TBD March 9-12 TBD Regional TBD TBD March 9-12 TBD Regional TBD TBD March 9-12 TBD Regional TBD TBD March 9-12 TBD Frozen Four Duluth, Minn. Amalie Arena March 17 & 19 University of Minnesota Duluth

This will be the fourth time Duluth has hosted the Frozen Four.

AMSOIL Arena first hosted in 2012. Minnesota won its third national title, taking down Wisconsin, 4-2. Boston College and Cornell made up the rest of the Frozen Four that season.

In 2008, UMD claimed its fourth title with a 4-0 win over Wisconsin at the DECC Arena. The Bulldogs defeated Harvard to move on to the national championship, while the Badgers advanced past New Hampshire.

Minnesota Duluth defeated Harvard, 4-3 in double overtime for its straight title in 2003 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) Arena in front of a then-record-setting crowd of 5,167. Minnesota and Dartmouth were the other two semifinalists that season.

Here is the complete championship history.