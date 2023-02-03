No. 3 Minnesota topples No. 1 Ohio State, No. 14 St. Cloud downs No. 8 Wisconsin and more from Friday

Friday night saw high-flying offense and tight battles as part of a loaded slate in women's college hockey with 14 ranked teams in action

Here's what you may have missed from Friday's action.

For the second time this season, the Golden Gophers have taken down the top-ranked Buckeyes, improving to 2-0-1 in the season series with a 4-2 win.

Abbey Murphy scored twice for Minnesota, while Taylor Heise stayed hot with three assists. Peyton Hemp opened the scoring late in the first period when Josefin Bouveng found her at the backdoor for a tao-in. Abigail Boreen doubled the lead to 2-0 just 49 seconds into the second after Heise's cross-ice pass found a way through traffic, and Murphy extended it to 3-0 on the power play, dancing through a number of Buckeyes.

Gabby Rosenthal got OSU on the board in the back half of the second when she got her own rebound after missing wide. Jennifer Gardiner (one goal, one assist) went coast to coast 16 seconds into the third to cut it to 3-2, but Murphy's second of the night with 6:14 left in regulation out the game away for the Gophers.

The Eagles stunned the Friars with a 3-0 shutout at home to take momentum into Tuesday's Beanpot showdown with Harvard. Abby Newhook scored twice for Boston College, while Hannah Bilka added two assists. Newhook got it started midway through the first shorthanded, finishing a feed from Bilka after she scooted around a PC defender on the rush. Gaby Roy doubled the lead on a breakaway in the second period, finishing a forehand-backhand move. Eagles co-captain Kelly Browne, skating in a program record 158th game, added the secondary assist. Newhook helped put the game out of reach early in the third on a give-and-go with Bilka on another odd-woman rush.

BC netminder Abigail Levy was sensational with 42 saves to preserve the shutout, coming up with a number of highlight-reel stops at key moments.

In front of a near record-setting crowd of 14,430 at the Kohl Center, the second-largest crowd in NCAA women's ice hockey history, No. 14. St. Cloud State stunned No. 8 Wisconsin on the road with a 1-0 victory.

Badgers captain Britta Curl nearly got Wisconsin on the board 5:30 into the game, but the Huskies successfully challenged for offsides. It proved to be a turning point as SCSU marched down and scored 1:26 later for the lone goal of the night. Jenniina Nyland skated in off the rush before cutting to the middle and firing a shot through Cami Kronish for the lead. Wisconsin kept Jojo Chobak busy in goal, but she stood tall for the Huskies with 39 saves on the night, including 15 in the third period to maintain her shutout.

Can't give Jenniina Nylund space, or it'll cost ya 👌



She puts @SCSUHuskies_WHK up in this ranked matchup! pic.twitter.com/EopZ3tI0U3 — WCHA Hockey (@WCHA_WHockey) February 4, 2023

It took more than half the game for someone to break through on the scoreboard, but Clarkson never looked back after taking a 2-0 lead in the second period. Anne Cherkowski opened the scoring with 9:27 to go in the middle frame before adding an assist on a tic-tac-toe play to set up Brook Mcquigge's eventual game-winner on Bryn Dulac (26 saves) with 2:27 left in the period. Big Red co-captain Gillis Frechette spoiled Michelle Pasiechnyk's (21 saves) shutout bid midway through the third to cut the deficit to one, but the comeback attempt ultimately fell short.

It was all Yale early and often in this one, jumping out to a 3-0 lead within the first five minutes before taking a 5-1 lead out of the first period. The Bulldogs didn't let up, netting two more in the second before three in the third for the 10-1 final over Union. Fourteen different skaters notched a point for Yale, while six had multi-point outings. Charlotte Welch and Jordan Ray each had a hat trick and an assist, while Emma Seitz added two goals and an assist.