Everything you need to know for the 2023 women's Beanpot hockey tournament

The 44th annual women's Beanpot begins Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, as Boston's four major college hockey programs battle for the city's bragging rights.

The tournament is part of the fabric of women's college hockey around Boston as Boston University, Boston College, Northeastern and Harvard square off every February. We've seen some incredible runs of success in its history, as well as countless intense, closely-contested games between the four rivals.

Here's the schedule and more to know for this season's edition of the tournament:

2023 women's Beanpot schedule

This season's tournament will be hosted by Boston College at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The first game of the doubleheader will pit Boston University against Northeastern, while Boston College and Harvard square off in the nightcap in a rematch of last year's championship. The winners will face off in the championship the following Tuesday evening after the consolation game.

Below is the schedule for this season's women's Beanpot (all times ET).

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023:

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023:

Consolation game, 4 p.m.

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

Previewing this year's tournament

Similar to previous seasons, this year's Beanpot feels like it could be anyone's for the taking, even with Northeastern looking like a juggernaut once again. All it takes is a couple bounces in this tournament.

The first semifinal will see the Huskies battle with the Terriers in a rematch of the 2020 championship.

No. 5 Northeastern (25-2-1, 21-2-1 HEA) is still one of the most dominant teams on the east coast, riding a 13-game winning streak with ranked victories over Princeton, Vermont (thrice) and Cornell. The Huskies took care of New Hampshire in a 4-1 win last time out. Against other Beanpot programs, they're undefeated, sweeping BC 3-0-0 on the season series and shutting out BU, 6-0, at the start of January. NU ranks fifth in the nation in goals per game (3.93) and first in goals-against (0.86), while boasting the sixth-best power play (22.86) and top penalty kill (92.31). Individually, Alina Müller (17-24--41), Chloé Aurard (16-24--40) and Maureen Murphy (15-24--39) are all among the best in Division I once again, ranking eighth, ninth and tenth in scoring, respectively. In goal, Gwyneth Philips has established herself at the top with a .960 save percentage, a 0.79 goals-against average (GAA) and nine shutouts (all first in the nation).

As for BU (10-15-3, 9-12-3 HEA), they'd like to forget a sluggish first half, but they have picked up the pace of late, taking a six-game unbeaten streak into the Beanpot with a 3-0-3 record in that span (they won the shootout in each of their ties). They're coming off a 2-2 tie with UConn at home on Friday. Against Beanpot foes, there's the loss to Northeastern as well as a sweep at the hands of BC in October. They're yet to face Harvard. The Terriers are putting up 2.1 goals per game, while allowing 2.5, and both special teams units have been nothing more than average. Julia Nearis leads the way with 10 goals and nine assists on the year, and Christina Vote (3-13--16) is behind her. Between the pipes, Andrea Brändli has still managed to put up strong numbers with a .938 save percentage (fourth), 2.03 GAA and two shutouts.

In the late game, we'll see a championship rematch between defending champion Harvard and the runner-up Eagles.

The Crimson (7-14-3, 6-10-3 ECAC) have failed to meet expectations in a stacked ECAC this season. They're in the middle of a two-game skid as part of a 3-6-1 stretch in 10 games since Jan. 1, which included a wild 7-6 upset of then-No. 10 Cornell. Harvard dropped their most recent game on Friday in a 3-2 loss to Princeton. In one meeting against Boston College this season, they lost 5-1. The Crimson have had trouble on both sides of the puck, averaging 1.8 goals-for and 3.0 against. The power play (6.4 percent) has been of concern, but the penalty kill (83.6) remains solid. In terms of production, Anne Bloomer (13g, 9a) and Kristin Della Rovere (5g, 13a) remain strong, while Alex Pellicci holds a .923 save percentage, 2.88 GAA and three shutouts in net.

Looking at BC (16-12-1, 14-10-0 HEA), they're 5-5-0 since the start of 2023, shutting out No. 11 Providence, 3-0, on Friday. The Eagles are 3-2-0 against Beanpot opponents this year, defeating BU and Harvard aside from the sweep to Northeastern. They're posting 2.5 goals per game and giving up 1.9. The power play (7.4 percent) has struggled as well, but the penalty kill (90.54) ranks in the top-10. Goaltender Abigail Levy has been their rock, ranking 11th in GAA (1.78) and third in save percentage (.946) in addition to four shutouts. In terms of production, co-captain Hannah Bilka (11-23--34) and Abby Newhook (16-23--29) pace BC.

Recapping the 2022 women's Beanpot

Harvard won its first Beanpot title since 2015 with a wild 5-4 win over Boston College that saw a five-goal third period between the two teams. Tied at 2-2 after the first 40 minutes, the Crimson quickly took the lead before the Eagles evened it up. Harvard went up 4-3 only for BC to tie it again minutes later. But with just over three minutes to go in regulation, Becca Gilmore scored the game-winning goal for the Crimson's 15th title.

Northeastern, last year's hosts, defeated BU, 3-0, in the consolation game. In the semifinals, Harvard knocked off the Terriers 4-1, while BC upset the Huskies, 3-1.

Beanpot all-time history

Northeastern leads the tournament with 17 titles, winning the first-ever Beanpot in 1979 and most recently in 2020. They've been to the championship game 28 times, compiling a 16-11-1 record. Most of NU's success has come at the expense of BU, who they are 17-5-4 against in the Beanpot.

The Huskies dominated for most of the tournament's early years, winning eight in a row from 1984 to 1991.

Meanwhile, Harvard's 15 Beanpots sit second all-time after taking home last year's crown and their first victory coming in 1982. The Crimson have appeared in 30 title games, going 15-15-0.

Similar to Northeastern, most of their Beanpot success has been via a 19-4-1 record against the Terriers. Also, like the Huskies, Harvard had quite a run of their own from 1999 to 2005, winning seven in a row.

Most of BC's success in the tournament has come in the 2010's as five of their eight Beanpot titles came in that span, including a three-peat from 2016 to 2018. In 19 championship appearances, they are 8-11-0. The Eagles are also 14-5-1 in the consolation game.

With the location of the tournament rotating each year between the four schools, this will be the 10th time that BC has hosted the Beanpot.

Finally, BU has two Beanpot titles to its name, winning in 1981 before ending a 38-year drought in 2019 with their first championship as a varsity program. In eight title games, the Terriers are 2-5-1, while they hold a 17-56-6 marker in the consolation.