TRENDING 📈

🏆 2023 NCAA championship rifle selections announced

Power 36

Houston, Kansas on top of Andy Katz's men's hoops rankings

📊 Women's hoops Power 10
icehockey-women-nc flag

Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.com | February 15, 2023

No. 5 Northeastern defeats No. 15 Boston College in 44th women's Beanpot championship

Ohio State wins its first women's hockey championship

 CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — For the 18th time, Northeastern is the women's Beanpot champion.

The No. 5 Huskies knocked off No. 15 Boston College with a 2-1 victory at Conte Forum on Tuesday, extending their lead for the most titles in the tournament.

The Eagles, this year's hosts, are runners-up for the second year in a row after bowing out to Harvard last season. 

Maureen Murphy took home tournament MVP with the eventual game-winning goal after two goals and an assist against Boston University in last week's semifinals. Gwyneth Philips (27 saves) earned the Bertagna Award as the tournament's top goaltender, allowing just two goals on a combined 55 shots through the two games. 

Mia Brown opened the scoring for NU with 10:40 to go in the first when she redirected the puck to the top left corner off Megan Carter's wrist shot on the power play.

Murphy doubled the lead with another deflection goal nearly halfway through the second, getting a stick on Jules Constantinople's shot from distance. 

FINAL STATS: Click or tap here for full stats from Northeastern's Beanpot win over BC

Abigail Levy (34 saves) was busy all night for BC, keeping them in it for a late push when co-captain Hannah Bilka got them on the board. Bilka found a loose puck in the slot and buried it to cut it to 2-1 with 1:34 left in regulation. 

For Northeastern, it's their first title since 2020 when they knocked off BU in double overtime. It's also their third title since 2010. The Eagles are without a ring since 2018.

Northeastern downs Boston College to win 2023 women's Beanpot championship

Northeastern women's ice hockey held off a late push from Boston College to win the 2023 women's Beanpot championship, 2-1.
READ MORE

Northeastern wins fourth men's Beanpot title in five tries with shootout victory over Harvard

For the fourth time in five tournaments and eighth time all, Northeastern won the Beanpot with a shootout win over Harvard at TD Garden.
READ MORE

Northeastern clinches 2023 men's Beanpot championship over No. 9 Harvard in shootout

A guide to the 70th annual men's ice hockey Beanpot as Northeastern beat Harvard in the first championship game meeting between the two in the tournament's history.
READ MORE