Ohio State returns to the top of the women's college hockey Power 10 rankings

The women's college hockey regular season has come to a close with conference tournaments beginning as early as Wednesday this week. After an exciting stretch run, the top five of the latest Power 10 rankings has had another shakeup.

A brief reminder: These rankings are mine alone, and I base them on a combination of the PairWise (NPI), strength of schedule, recent results and trends that have emerged throughout the season. New rankings will come out every other week until the women's hockey tournament begins in March.

With that in mind, here is this week's Power 10:

1. Ohio State (2): The Buckeyes (28-4-2, 23-4-1 WCHA) reclaim the No. 1 spot after claiming their first WCHA regular season title this weekend. OSU skated to a dominant sweep of St. Thomas two weeks ago where they had an 11-1 scoring margin in the two games. They followed it up with a high-octane split with Wisconsin, where they marched back to force OT in Game 1 only to lose on a penalty shot. The Bucks came back with a 3-1 win in the rematch. Emma Maltais, who picked up her 200th career point, and Jennifer Gardiner have been rolling, while Sophie Jaques continues to be one of the best skaters in college hockey. They open the conference tournament with a best-of-three against Bemidji State.

2. Yale (3): The Bulldogs (26-2-1, 19-2-1 ECAC) took their first loss since Dec. 3, which were both 5-3 results at the hands of Colgate. They followed it up with three straight wins, taking a close one against Cornell before rolling Dartmouth and Harvard. The loss to the Raiders was just the fourth time all season that Yale had allowed three or more goals. They've got one of the best goaltenders in the nation in Pia Dukaric as well as balanced production, led by Elle Hartje. They'll face the Crimson, who they just beat 10-1, in the ECAC quarterfinals.

3. Northeastern (4): The Huskies (30-2-1, 24-2-1 HEA) have won 18 in a row, making light work of Boston University in a sweep this past weekend. They knocked off the Terriers in the Beanpot semis before claiming some midseason hardware when they beat stingy Boston College in the finals. NU also took down UConn in between Beanpot games. They've allowed two goals or more just five times this season and once since Nov. 19, thanks in large part to Gwyneth Philips, who leads the nation in wins, goals-against average and save percentage. The top line of Chloé Aurard, Alina Müller and Maureen Murphy remains one that no team in the nation can match. They'll host the lowest remaining seed from Hockey East's opening round.

4. Colgate (5): The Raiders (28-4-2, 18-3-1 ECAC) are in the middle of a six-game winning streak, which includes big-time wins over Yale and Clarkson. After downing the Bulldogs, they made it look easy against Brown, Union and RPI. Danielle Serdachny continues to lay waste to opposing teams, leading the nation with 61 points (21g, 40a), and both goaltenders remain strong. Colgate may have drawn the short stick with a best-of-three against an underachieving, yet dangerous Princeton team in the conference quarterfinals.

5. Minnesota (1): The Gophers (25-5-3, 22-3-3-3 WCHA) followed up my vote of confidence in making them the top team two weeks ago with a winless weekend against Wisconsin. They bounced back last time out with a sweep of St. Thomas, where they came back in Game 1 to win in overtime. Against the Badgers, Minnesota came back for the tie in the first game. In the rematch, they clawed back from a 4-2 hole in the third period, only to give up three straight en route to the 7-5 loss. Skylar Vetter had a solid bounce back in net against the Tommies. Taylor Heise, the nation's leader in goals (25), and Grace Zumwinkle continue to cook. They'll deal with a best-of-three against St. Thomas in the quarterfinals.

6. Wisconsin (8): The Badgers (23-9-2, 19-7-2 WCHA) are 2-1-1 in their previous four games between series with Minnesota and Ohio State, their two biggest hurdles in the conference. After taking five of six points against the Gophers, they knocked off OSU in a wild 6-5 overtime affair before falling 3-1 in Game 2. Secondary options like Vivian Jungels, Kirsten Sims and Laila Edwards have come on strong in recent weeks. They've got a date with a pesky Minnesota State team to kick off the WCHA tournament.

7. Minnesota Duluth (7): The Bulldogs (23-8-3, 17-8-3 WCHA) are winners of three in a row, going unbeaten in six (4-0-2). They took five of six points from St. Cloud State, who has given teams fits this season, before taking care of Bemidji State with a sweep and an 11-1 goal margin in the series. Gabbie Hughes seems to have found another gear up front, and Emma Soderberg can go head-to-head with any goaltender in Division I right now. They'll face the Huskies again in the WCHA quarters this weekend.

8. Quinnipiac (6): The Bobcats (27-7-0, 17-5-0 ECAC) have dropped two straight against Clarkson and St. Lawrence where they managed just one goal in each game, following up status quo wins over Union and RPI. It's a long season, and losses happen, but after that's now four in their last eight games after just three in the first 26. The top talent, between Olivia Mobley and Maya Labad, and depth are still producing, and Logan Angers remains a top option in net. Now, It's all about how they respond against SLU in the quarterfinals.

9. Clarkson (9): The Golden Knights (26-8-4, 15-6-1 ECAC) have four straight wins to their name, including the victory over QU last time out. Gabrielle David is one of the most dangerous options in Division I, Anne Cherkowski continues to take off, and Darcie Lapan is beginning to come out of a bit of a slump at the right time. Michelle Pasiechnyk has been one of the better netminders in Division I in the second half as well. They'll battle a solid Cornell team that limped to the finish in the ECAC quarterfinals.

10. Penn State (10): The Nittany Lions (24-8-2, 14-1-1 CHA) have won eight in a row and are unbeaten in 15 games since Nov. 25 (14-0-1). They made light work of Lindenwood with a sweep in the regular season finale, and they have a 22-3 scoring differential in the last four games, averaging 5.5 goals. Kiara Zanon has 17 goals and 12 assists during the unbeaten streak, and Tessa Janecke has eight goals and 14 helpers in that span. PSU will battle Lindenwood in the CHA semifinals.