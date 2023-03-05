2023 NC women's ice hockey championship field announced

The National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey Committee announced today the field of 11 teams that will compete in the 22nd National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey Championship.The top five teams are seeded into the bracket, with the top four seeds hosting the regional competition. Regional semifinals will be played March 9 with the regional finals March 11. The winning team from each regional final will advance to the 2023 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four on March 17 and 19 at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minnesota, with the University of Minnesota Duluth serving as host.Five conferences were awarded automatic bids for the 2023 tournament. The remaining six teams were selected at-large. The automatic qualifying conferences and their representatives are College Hockey America, Penn State; ECAC Hockey, Colgate; Hockey East Association, Northeastern; New England Women’s Hockey Alliance, Long Island University; and Western Collegiate Hockey Association, Minnesota. Clarkson, Ohio State, Quinnipiac, Minnesota Duluth, Wisconsin and Yale were selected as at-large teams.Ohio State enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed and will host and play the winner of the regional semifinal on Thursday in the Ohio State Ice Rink between Quinnipiac and Penn State. Minnesota, the No. 2 seed, will host and play the winner of the regional semifinal between Minnesota Duluth and Clarkson which will be held Thursday at Ridder Arena. Colgate enters the tournament as the No. 3 seed and will match-up against the winner of Thursday’s regional semifinal between Wisconsin and LIU. Yale, the No. 4 seed, will host Northeastern, the No. 5 seed, on March 11 in a regional final. All game times will be updated and posted on NCAA.com.Both national semifinal games will be broadcast Friday, March 17. The first semifinal game will air on ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time with the second semifinal game also being broadcast on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Eastern time. The national championship game will take place at 4 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, March 19 on ESPNU.The 2022 championship was played in University Park, Pennsylvania with Ohio State capturing the title by virtue of a 3-2 win over Minnesota Duluth.