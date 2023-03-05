TRENDING:

icehockey-women-nc flag

Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.com | March 5, 2023

2023 Women's Frozen Four: Dates, schedule for the college hockey championship

2023 NCAA women's hockey championship selection show

The 2023 Women's Frozen Four begins Friday, March 17, at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn. The national championship is Sunday, March 19.

Ohio State is the reigning national champion, winning its first title last season after it knocked off Minnesota Duluth, 3-2. Yale and Northeastern were also semifinalists. 

2023 field unveiled

The 2023 NC women's ice hockey tournament bracket was revealed on Saturday, March 5.

Five conferences received automatic bids, and the remaining six teams were selected at-large. The automatic qualifying conferences and their representatives are College Hockey America (CHA), Penn State; ECAC Hockey, Colgate; Hockey East Association, Northeastern; New England Women’s Hockey Alliance (NEWHA), Long Island University; and Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA), Minnesota. Clarkson, Ohio State, Quinnipiac, Minnesota Duluth, Wisconsin and Yale earned at-large bids

LIVE UPDATES: 2023 NC women's ice hockey championship

Ohio State comes in as the top overall seed and will host and play the winner of the regional semifinal between Quinnipiac and Penn State. Minnesota, the No. 2 seed, will host and play the winner of the regional semifinal between Minnesota Duluth and Clarkson. Colgate is the third seed and will face the winner of Wisconsin and LIU. Fourh-seeded Yale will host No. 5 Northeastern in a regional final. All game times will be updated and posted on NCAA.com.

The 2023 NC women's ice hockey bracket

2023 schedule

Regional competition will be held on the campuses of the top-four programs March 9-11.

Here are the dates and venues for the 2023 women's ice hockey tournament:

2023 NCAA women's college hockey championship
Round City Venue Dates Host
Regional Columbus, OH OSU Ice Rink March 9 & 11 Ohio State
Regional Minneapolis, MN Ridder Arena March 9 & 11 Minnesota
Regional  Hamilton, NY Class of 1965 Arena March 9 & 11 Colgate
Regional New Haven, CT Ingalls Rink March 9 & 11 Yale
Frozen Four Duluth, Minn. AMSOIL Arena March 17 & 19 Minnesota Duluth

This will be the fourth time Duluth has hosted the Frozen Four. 

Both national semifinals will be broadcast Friday, March 17. The first semifinal game will air on ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m. ET with the second also being broadcast on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET. The national championship will air at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 19, on ESPNU.

Click or tap here to see the full bracket ➡️

AMSOIL Arena first hosted in 2012. Minnesota won its third national title, taking down Wisconsin, 4-2. Boston College and Cornell made up the rest of the Frozen Four that season. 

In 2008, UMD claimed its fourth title with a 4-0 win over Wisconsin at the DECC Arena. The Bulldogs defeated Harvard to move on to the national championship, while the Badgers advanced past New Hampshire.

Minnesota Duluth defeated Harvard, 4-3 in double overtime for its straight title in 2003 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) Arena in front of a then-record-setting crowd of 5,167. Minnesota and Dartmouth were the other two semifinalists that season.

History

Here is the complete championship history.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2022 Ohio State (32-6-0)  3-2 Minnesota Duluth University Park, PA
2021 Wisconsin (17-3-1) 2-1 (OT) Northeastern Erie, Pa.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- --
2019 Wisconsin (35-4-2) 2-0 Minnesota Hamden, Conn.
2018 Clarkson (36-4-1) 2-1 (OT) Colgate Minneapolis, Minn.
2017 Clarkson (32-4-5) 3-0 Wisconsin St. Charles, Mo.
2016 Minnesota (35-4) 3-1 Boston College Durham, N.H.
2015 Minnesota (34-3-4) 4-1 Harvard Minneapolis, Minn.
2014 Clarkson (31-5-5) 5-4 Minnesota Hamden, Conn.
2013 Minnesota (41-0-0) 6-3 Boston University Minneapolis, Minn.
2012 Minnesota (33-5-2) 4-2 Wisconsin Duluth, Minn.
2011 Wisconsin (37-2-2) 4-1 Boston University Erie, Pa.
2010 Minnesota-Duluth (31-8-2) 3-2 (3OT) Cornell Minneapolis, Minn.
2009 Wisconsin (33-2-5) 5-0 Mercyhurst Boston, Mass.
2008 Minnesota-Duluth (34-4-1) 4-0 Wisconsin Duluth, Minn.
2007 Wisconsin (36-1-4) 4-1 Minnesota-Duluth Lake Placid, N.Y.
2006 Wisconsin (36-4-1) 3-0 Minnesota Minneapolis, Minn.
2005 Minnesota (36-2-2) 4-3 Harvard Durham, New Hampshire
2004 Minnesota (30-4-2) 6-2 Harvard Providence, RI
2003 Minnesota-Duluth (31-3-2) 4-3 (2OT) Harvard Duluth, Minn.
2002 Minnesota-Duluth (24-6-4) 3-2 Brown Durham, N.H.
2001 Minnesota-Duluth (28-5-4) 4-2 St. Lawrence Minneapolis,  Minn.

