NCAA Division III women’s ice hockey selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS --- The NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Committee has announced the eleven teams selected for the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Championship. Of the eleven teams in the championship field, seven of the teams received automatic qualification berths as winners of their conference championship. One institution was selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. Three institutions were selected from Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that were not the conference champion and independent institutions.

Conferences and teams receiving automatic qualification:

Commonwealth Coast Conference: Suffolk

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference: Gust. Adolphus.

New England Hockey Conference: Norwich

New England Small College Athletic Conference: Amherst

Northeast Women’s Hockey League: Plattsburgh State

United Collegiate Hockey Conference: Nazareth

Women's Northern Collegiate Hockey Association: Adrian

The Pool B team selected was University of Wisconsin-River Falls, and the three institutions selected from Pool C were Hamilton, Middlebury, and Colby.

Three first-round games will be played on March 8 and four quarterfinal games will be played on March 11. All tournament games will be played on campus sites. First round games will be played at 7 p.m. eastern time. Quarterfinal round games will be played at 3 p.m. eastern time. The host for the championship final will be confirmed Saturday night, March 11, after the conclusion of the quarterfinal games. The semifinals will take place at one of the four remaining institutions on March 17 and the championship game on March 19. For more information, including live webcasting of the semifinals and final, visit ncaa.com.

In 2022, Middlebury defeated Gust. Adolphus 3-2 in overtime in Middlebury, Vermont a to win its fourth overall NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Championship title and capped off a perfect 27-0-0 season.