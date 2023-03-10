2023 Women's Frozen Four: Bracket, dates, schedule for the college hockey championship

The 2023 Women's Frozen Four begins Friday, March 17, at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn. The national championship is Sunday, March 19.

Ohio State is the reigning national champion, winning its first title last season after it knocked off Minnesota Duluth, 3-2. Yale and Northeastern were also semifinalists.

Click or tap here to see the full bracket .PDF ➡️

Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket ➡️

2023 field unveiled

The 2023 NC women's ice hockey tournament bracket was revealed on Saturday, March 5.

Five conferences received automatic bids, and the remaining six teams were selected at-large. The automatic qualifying conferences and their representatives are College Hockey America (CHA), Penn State; ECAC Hockey, Colgate; Hockey East Association, Northeastern; New England Women’s Hockey Alliance (NEWHA), Long Island University; and Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA), Minnesota. Clarkson, Ohio State, Quinnipiac, Minnesota Duluth, Wisconsin and Yale earned at-large bids

LIVE UPDATES: 2023 NC women's ice hockey championship



Ohio State comes in as the top overall seed and will host and play the winner of the regional semifinal between Quinnipiac and Penn State. Minnesota, the No. 2 seed, will host and play the winner of the regional semifinal between Minnesota Duluth and Clarkson. Colgate is the third seed and will face the winner of Wisconsin and LIU. Fourh-seeded Yale will host No. 5 Northeastern in a regional final. All game times will be updated and posted on NCAA.com.

2023 schedule

Regional competition will be held on the campuses of the top-four programs March 9-11.

Here are the dates and venues for the 2023 women's ice hockey tournament:

2023 NCAA women's college hockey championship Round City Venue Dates Host Regional Columbus, OH OSU Ice Rink March 9 & 11 Ohio State Regional Minneapolis, MN Ridder Arena March 9 & 11 Minnesota Regional Hamilton, NY Class of 1965 Arena March 9 & 11 Colgate Regional New Haven, CT Ingalls Rink March 9 & 11 Yale Frozen Four Duluth, Minn. AMSOIL Arena March 17 & 19 Minnesota Duluth

This will be the fourth time Duluth has hosted the Frozen Four.

Both national semifinals will be broadcast Friday, March 17. The first semifinal game will air on ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m. ET with the second also being broadcast on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET. The national championship will air at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 19, on ESPNU.

AMSOIL Arena first hosted in 2012. Minnesota won its third national title, taking down Wisconsin, 4-2. Boston College and Cornell made up the rest of the Frozen Four that season.

In 2008, UMD claimed its fourth title with a 4-0 win over Wisconsin at the DECC Arena. The Bulldogs defeated Harvard to move on to the national championship, while the Badgers advanced past New Hampshire.

Minnesota Duluth defeated Harvard, 4-3 in double overtime for its straight title in 2003 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) Arena in front of a then-record-setting crowd of 5,167. Minnesota and Dartmouth were the other two semifinalists that season.

History

Here is the complete championship history.