🏀 Men's Tournament:

📝 Previewing an unexpected Sweet 16

🤯 Tracking every upset

Bracket

🎥 Latest highlights, previews

🎮 Check your bracket
icehockey-women-d3 flag

Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.com | March 19, 2023

Gustavus Adolphus wins the 2023 DIII women's ice hockey championship

Gustavus Adolphus wins the 2023 DIII women's ice hockey championship

Gustavus Adolphus won the 2023 DIII women's ice hockey championship with a 2-1 win in triple overtime over Amherst on the road. 

Kaitlyn Holland scored 1:33 into the third extra frame, jamming away at the loose puck in the crease for her 17th of the season. It is the first title for the Golden Gusties in program history.

Click or tap here for the interactive bracket