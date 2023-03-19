Gustavus Adolphus wins the 2023 DIII women's ice hockey championship

Gustavus Adolphus won the 2023 DIII women's ice hockey championship with a 2-1 win in triple overtime over Amherst on the road.

Kaitlyn Holland scored 1:33 into the third extra frame, jamming away at the loose puck in the crease for her 17th of the season. It is the first title for the Golden Gusties in program history.

Click or tap here for the interactive bracket