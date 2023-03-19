🏀 Men's Tournament:

icehockey-women-nc flag

Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.com | March 19, 2023

Wisconsin wins the 2023 NC women's hockey championship over Ohio State

Wisconsin's sudden death goal in 2023 NCAA semis

Kirsten Simms scored with 6:32 to go in the first period, and it was all Wisconsin needed to defeat defending national champion Ohio State, 1-0, for the 2023 NC women’s hockey championship.

Cami Kronish was the backbone for the Badgers, turning aside all 31 shots she faced en route to her eighth shutout of the season. It was the first time all season that the Buckeyes had been shut out.

It is the Badgers’ first title since 2021 when they repeated as champs. They now have the most championships all-time with seven.

Wisconsin’s goal was all about the freshmen. Rookie blue-liner Caroline Harvey bought time in the neutral zone before flipping the puck deep into the offensive zone and heading off for a change. The Badgers’ youngsters went to work with strong support and layers on the forecheck, the puck skittered to the point, where freshman forward Claire Enright made a no-look turnaround pass to Simms, her freshman counterpart.

Simms closed in the high slot, firing the puck through a screen and across OSU goaltender Amanda Thiele’s (21 saves) body to score inside the left post.

Click or tap here for the interactive bracket

Click or tap here for final stats

