Trending

🏀 Women's attendance record on watch this weekend

🔥 Top impact freshmen so far this volleyball season

😴 Why Albany is a sleeper in the FCS playoff race
icehockey-women-nc flag

Jordan Menard | NCAA.com | October 2, 2023

Quinnipiac enters Week 2 women's ice hockey Power 5

Quinnipiac enters latest women's hockey Power 5 rankings

With the second weekend of women's ice hockey complete, here are Jordan Menard's Power 5 teams.

1. Wisconsin (Preseason: 1)

The Badgers came out of the gates hot, taking two sizable victories over Lindenwood, with a 6-0 win on Friday and a program single game goal record with a 16-1 win on Saturday. Freshman Cassie Hall was just the seventh Badger to have a 4+ goal game (during Friday's contest), joining greats like Sarah Nurse, and Hilary Knight. Wisconsin showed depth and offensive dominance to start the season.

2. Colgate (3)

I put Colgate in the two slot. The Raiders faced off against No. 2 Ohio State and were able to split on the weekend during the top-5 match up. Colgate took down the Buckeyes on Friday, 3-2, with a game-winner scored by Emma Pais in the final minute of regulation. On Saturday, the Raiders were able to push the Buckeyes to overtime after posting a lofty third period come back, however, the Buckeyes won the OT battle, 3-2.

3. Ohio State (2)

The Buckeyes showed intense bench depth over the weekend, with Boston College transfer Hannah Bilka making an instant impact with a combined 10 shots and a goal across both games against Colgate. Returning sophomore forward Sloane Matthews netted two goals herself. The Buckeyes fell to No. 4 Colgate, 3-2 on Friday, but Jenna Buglioni’s overtime goal on Saturday was one for the books.

4. Minnesota (4)

The Gophers stay put at No. 4 with their first regular season game at RIT in Rochester, NY on Friday. Equipped with six first-years and transfers Lucy Morgan (goalkeeper, St. Lawrence University), Solveig Neunzert (defender, Princeton) and Taylor Stewart (defender, Minnesota Duluth), Minnesota will have much to prove this season.

5. Quinnipiac (NR)

Quinnipiac women's ice hockey forward Julia Nearis celebrates in the Bobcats' win over Maine.Quinnipiac women's ice hockey forward Julia Nearis celebrates in the Bobcats' win over Maine.

My No. 5 team is Quinnipiac — the Bobcats looked sturdy this weekend after sweeping Maine, 3-0 and 5-1. Depth was demonstrated with seven different goal scorers, including Kendall Cooper, who netted two goals and earned an assist against the Black Bears. Quinnipiac goes on the road to play UNH on Friday.

Colgate upsets Quinnipiac men's hockey, hands Bobcats second straight loss

No. 1 Quinnipiac men's hockey suffered their second loss in a row, falling to unranked Colgate on the road on Saturday.
READ MORE

Colgate rolls by Yale women's hockey in upset

Thanks to four straight goals in the second period, No. 6 Colgate handed rival No. 3 Yale its first loss of the season in a 5-3 upset on the road.
READ MORE