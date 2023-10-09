Northeastern re-enters Week 3's women's ice hockey Power 5 rankings

It was a convincing week for the creme-de-la-creme in women’s college hockey, beating down on a number of stellar squads to kickstart the young season.

With three weekends of college hockey officially in the books, here’s a look at Jordan Menard’s five best teams through Week 3:

— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) October 9, 2023

No. 5 Northeastern (Prev: NR)

The Huskies looked wicked good this past week, earning some Beantown bragging rights with a two-game sweep over crosstown rivals and perennial powers Boston University. Northeastern made the harrowing one kilometer trek north toward the Charles River Friday for an opening away leg, where after an even first period the Huskies pulled away winning 4-1 — nine Huskies tallied points Friday while Abbey Mahorn starred with two assists.

Northeastern used another third period explosion Saturday as Peyton Anderson notched a goal and an assist to break the deadlock and secure a 2-0 victory, improving the Huskies to 3-1 in Hockey East conference play. Northeastern prepares to take on another local rival in Merrimack Friday before traveling to Fairfield, Conn. on October 20 to face No. 14 St. Cloud State in the Ice Breaker Tournament.

No. 4 Minnesota (Prev: 4)

Having just an exhibition under their belt against Durham West, Minnesota handled a tricky road trip to Lake Ontario against RIT with absolute assurance. An Abbey Murphy goal opened the scoring late in the first period on a power play and defined the Gophers’ weekend in the Empire State. The forward would tack on another advantage goal for Minnesota and passed up her hatrick to set up Madeline Wethington, capping off a 3-0 Gopher win.

Murphy’s torrid start spilled over into Saturday, as the redshirt junior tacked on another goal and an assist in Minnesota’s 5-1 demolition of RIT. 2-0 on the season, the Golden Gophers pick up with a Twin Cities tilt against No. 11 St. Thomas before returning back to campus and hosting No. 14 St. Cloud State.

No. 3 Ohio State (Prev: 3)

The Buckeyes put their new-look roster to an immediate test, — head coach Nadine Muzerall lured in six new players from the transfer portal this offseason — traveling to Hamilton for a season-opening blockbuster against Menard’s second-ranked team Colgate. Falling behind 2-0 within ten minutes courtesy of two Raider power play goals, Ohio State showed tremendous resiliency on the road and battled back to level terms only to concede a devastating goal just seconds before the end of regulation.

The following afternoon, it was the Buckeyes that surged out to a 2-0 lead only to find themselves leveled at two heading into overtime. Ohio State mustered up enough late-game resolve this time as Jenna Buglioni fired in an unassisted winner just two minutes into the extra period. OSU will remain on the road this weekend, traveling north for another top-10 clash against Minnesota-Duluth.

No. 2 Colgate (Prev: 2)

Little separated these two preseason dynamos after their season-opening epic, tying at 5 on aggregate between the two games, but the Raiders have now jumped the Buckeyes thanks to a thorough dismantling of No. 11 Penn State this past weekend. Taking a 3-1 lead into the final period Friday, Colgate clearly had enough late-game drama, with Kristýna Kaltounková completing her hat trick with two third-period goals and Dara Greig scoring four minutes from time to cap off a dominant 6-2 victory.

Another Kaltounková goal gave the Raiders another early home lead, and Colgate managed to hold off a late Penn State rally to improve to 3-1 in a challenging start to the season. The Raiders remain at home this weekend for a two-game series against Mercyhurst, who just missed out on the latest USCHO poll.

No. 1 Wisconsin (Prev: 1)

The defending champions are once again rooted to top spot, as Wisconsin continued to wow the college hockey world with some more remarkable scorelines against Boston College. After battering Lindenwold 6-0 and 16-1 (!!) to start the season, the Badgers stunningly found themselves trailing after the opening period against the Eagles, who are also receiving votes in the latest USCHO rankings. Wisconsin responded assuredly, scoring the final three goals to come out 5-3 victors and release their remaining frustration in a lopsided affair Saturday.

Wisconsin surged to a six-goal first period, ultimately slotting 12 past the overmatched Eagles — the Badgers spread the love around the crease, as Lacey Eden, Britta Curl and Sarah Wozniewicz led Wisconsin with two goals a piece. UW will hope to continue their offensive excellence in a Thursday-Friday series against another fringe USCHO squad in Minnesota State.