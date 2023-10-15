TRENDING 📈

Jordan Menard | NCAA.com | October 16, 2023

Quinnipiac rejoins this week's women's college ice hockey Power 5 rankings

Quinnipiac re-enters Week 4 women's hockey Power 5

After four weeks of the women's college hockey season, top teams and players are starting to come into view. Below, are Jordan Menard's latest Power 5 rankings. Here's what you need to know. 

5. Quinnipiac (Prev: NR)

Quinnipiac returns to the Power 5 rankings after two wins over Providence over the weekend.  Jess Schryver scored two goals including an overtime game-winner to keep the Bobcats undefeated.

4. Minnesota (Prev: 4)

Abbey Murphy led Minnesota over St. Thomas in a weekend sweep. She earned six points over the weekend, scoring a hat trick and notching two assists in Friday’s 8-0 win.

3. Ohio State (Prev: 3)

In a top-10 matchup over the weekend, the Buckeyes swept Minnesota Duluth, with Hadley Hartmetz earning a hat trick in Friday’s 5-2 win.

2. Colgate (Prev: 2)

Colgate notched two wins over Mercyhurst, Forwards Kaitlyn O’Donohoe and Danielle Serdachny both contributed five points over the weekend.

1. Wisconsin (Prev: 1)

The Badgers earned two sizable wins in its first WCHA game against Minnesota State. Keeping their undefeated record alive by outscoring the Mavericks 15-0, Kristen Simms tailed seven points with four goals and three assists for the Badgers.

