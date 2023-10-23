TRENDING 📈

Jordan Menard | NCAA.com | October 30, 2023

Wisconsin women's hockey dominates in Week 5's Power 5 rankings

Another hectic week in women's ice hockey calls for another batch of power rankings. Below is Jordan Menard's latest Power 5.

5. Quinnipiac (Previous: 5)

Quinnipiac Athletics Quinnipiac women's ice hockey

Quinnipiac retains its No. 5 slot after earning a momentous win over No. 5 Yale. The Bobcats have picked up eight wins in a row, including conference victories over Brown and Yale. Nina Steigauf scored the Bobcats' lone goal against Brown and Emerson Jarvis tallied two scores against Yale in Quinnipiac's 6-3 bout.

4. Minnesota (4)

Minnesota Athletics Minnesota women's hockey

The Golden Gophers earned a 2-1 over St. Cloud State this weekend and are sure to be challenged in a top-5 matchup as they face off against Ohio State on Friday.

3. Ohio State (3)

Hannah Bilka had herself a weekend with a pair of goals and three assists as the Buckeyes swept St. Thomas on Friday (6-2) and Saturday (7-1).

2. Colgate (2)

While the Raiders had a bye this week, they'll be back in action with their first road contests of the season, battling ECAC foes Rensselaer and Union this weekend.

1. Wisconsin (1)

The Badgers earned yet another WCHA win over the weekend by defeating Bemidji State 4-0 and 8-1. Wisconsin has outscored its opponents 66-7 on the season and has shown great depth, including freshman Cassie Hall, who has posted seven goals this season.

 

