Clarkson women's hockey enters Week 6's Power 5 rankings

The latest women's hockey Power 5 rankings are here and it's full of familiar Big Ten flair and an ECAC upstart debuting in the rankings.

Here's a look at the complete Power 5:

1. Wisconsin (Previous: 1)

Wisconsin Athletics

Wisconsin has provided zero skepticism toward its top-dog status, now outscoring opponents 74-10 on the young season. The Badgers left the cozy confines of Madison for the first time in nearly a month this past weekend, navigating past some early nerves against St. Thomas before securing a pair of comfortable victories.

A pair of early Kirsten Simms strikes fired Wisconsin out to a 2-0 early first-period lead, but St. Thomas quickly responded back with two goals of its own to close the opening frame tied at two. The Tommies answered a Wiscy power play goal in just thirty seconds, quickly leveling a contentious second period, but Wisconsin notched another goal right before intermission and sealed a 5-3 victory with an insurance goal in the final period. The second game was much comfier for Bucky, quickly scoring a power play goal and cruising to a 3-0 victory.

2. Ohio State (Previous: 3)

In college hockey's marquee showdown this past weekend, Ohio State emerged from a pair of dogfights with two crucial victories against No. 4 Minnesota. Turned road warriors by a dogged early-season schedule — Ohio State played its first six games away from Columbus — the Buckeyes were clearly anticipating their first game on home ice, taking a 1-0 lead over Minnesota in just 15 seconds.

Friday's heavyweight bout expectedly went blow-for-blow, with the Gophers promptly answering each Buckeye goal with one of their own, but Ohio State finally silenced the visitors with an overtime score, securing a 4-3 win. The Gophers rallied with two goals inside the first ten minutes the next day, only for Ohio State to respond with three goals in the first eight minutes of the second period, setting the stage for a dizzying affair that the Buckeyes ultimately nicked 6-5.

3. Colgate (Previous: 2)

Colgate's one-spot slip reflects more on Ohio State's excellence than any Raider slip-ups, as Colgate remains perfect since splitting their opening series with the Buckeyes. This weekend, the Raiders enjoyed a scenic drive around colorful upstate New York, made even sweeter by besting local rivals Rensselaer and Union.

The Raiders looked assured early against Rensselaer with an early two-goal lead, but a prompt response from the home club equalized the game entering the third period. Kaia Malechino, who assisted Colgate's second goal, scored one of her own to restore the Raider lead and Dara Greig scored on a power play, enough to clinch a 4-3 Colgate win. The following afternoon was more straight forward against Union, as two Kaitlyn O'Donahoe goals powered a 4-0 win.

4. Minnesota (Previous: 4)

Minnesota looked about as impressive as one can in an 0-2 weekend, hence its status in the No. 4 slot. Finnish defender Nelli Laitinen looked particularly impressive for the Gophers, tallying two goals and an assist as Minnesota just fell short on their only two losses of the season thus far.

5. Clarkson (Previous: NR)

This week's lone newcomer to the rankings, Clarkson, has quietly been taking care of business from Potsdam, totaling a lofty nine victories on the year and currently riding a four-game win streak. Over the weekend, Clarkson knocked off previously unbeaten Quinnipiac in commanding fashion, jumping out to a 3-0 lead before conceding a third-period consolation goal. They rode a first-period Nicole Gosling goal to a nervy 1-0 victory over Princeton.