Wisconsin women's hockey stays on top of Week 7's Power 5 rankings

Another weekend of hockey brings no changes to the top-5. Each team cruised through their weekend competition, leading to stability at the top.

Here's where the rankings stand.

1. Wisconsin (Previous: 1)

Wisconsin continued its undefeated season with a road sweep over St. Cloud State, 4-2 on Friday and 5-2 on Saturday.

You’ve heard me say it before but Kirstin Simms is a FORCE for this Badger team, scoring two goals with an assist on Friday and then dishing two assists on Saturday, where Casey O’Brien also posted a goal and dished out two assists. The Badgers will have their first big challenge of the season in two weeks when they will face off against the No. 2 Buckeyes.

Left her all alone out there 😎 pic.twitter.com/lIBYLhWrzU — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) November 3, 2023



2. Ohio State (Previous: 2)

Ohio State outscored Bemidji State 14-1 over the weekend. Coach Muzz’s Buckeyes are a force to be reckoned with.

Joy Dunne had a hat trick in Friday's win, along with an assist and continued to roll on Saturday with a goal and an assist.

The Buckeyes will head to a bye week as they prep for a rematch of last year's national championship when they will host the No. 1 Badgers.

3. Colgate (Previous: 3)

Colgate took down Brown 4-2 on Friday and then shut out No. 7 Yale, 4-0 on Saturday. It was Danielle Serdachny who shined for the Raiders this weekend, with a goal and an assist in both games

4. Minnesota (Previous: 4)

The Gophers took two solid wins over Minnesota State over the weekend, with a 3-1 win on Friday and a 2-1 win on Saturday.



5. Clarkson (Previous: 5)

The Golden Knights added two sizeable wins this weekend over Union and RPI. Sena Catterall scored a natural hat trick in Saturday’s win with three back-to-back goals.