Wisconsin women's hockey stays on top of Week 8's Power 5 rankings

Another weekend of hockey brings no changes to the top-5. Each team cruised through their weekend competition, leading to stability at the top.
Here's where the rankings stand.
1. Wisconsin (Previous: 1)
Wisconsin continued its undefeated season. The Badgers were on a bye week.
2. Ohio State (Previous: 2)
Ohio State was also on a bye week.
3. Colgate (Previous: 3)
Colgate crushed its competition over the weekend, walloping Dartmouth 8-1 and Harvard 10-1.
4. Minnesota (Previous: 4)
Minnesota holds strong at No. 4 after a bye week.
5. Clarkson (Previous: 5)
The Golden Knights added two big wins this weekend sweeping St. Lawrence.