Wisconsin women's hockey stays on top of Week 8's Power 5 rankings

Another weekend of hockey brings no changes to the top-5. Each team cruised through their weekend competition, leading to stability at the top.

Here's where the rankings stand.

1. Wisconsin (Previous: 1)

Wisconsin continued its undefeated season. The Badgers were on a bye week.

2. Ohio State (Previous: 2)

Ohio State was also on a bye week.

3. Colgate (Previous: 3)

Colgate crushed its competition over the weekend, walloping Dartmouth 8-1 and Harvard 10-1.

4. Minnesota (Previous: 4)

Minnesota holds strong at No. 4 after a bye week.

5. Clarkson (Previous: 5)

The Golden Knights added two big wins this weekend sweeping St. Lawrence.