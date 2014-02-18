SUPERIOR, Wis. -- St. Scholastica avenged an earlier loss to rival and seventh-ranked Wisconsin-Superior with a 3-2 victory Tuesday night at Wessman Arena in non-conference action.

With the victory, CSS has set a program-record for wins in a season. In the program's second season, the Saints won 13 games, last year they had 14 victories and with tonight's win they are now 15-6-3.

The Saints got off to a good start as Nikki Logergren scored on the power-play midway through the opening period. Alex Blair was credited with an assist. With 31 seconds left in the first period, Briana Stephens found the back of the net. Cara McMannis had the assist to give CSS a 2-0 lead at the first intermission.

In the middle of the second period, the Yellowjackets quickly got back in the game by scoring a pair of goals one minute and 23 seconds apart to tie the contest at 2-2.

However, the tie didn't last long as 44 seconds later Monika Waidacher lit the lamp to give the Saints a 3-2 lead. Michelle Rebeck had the assist.

That is all goaltender Lindsey Hartfiel needed as she stopped 34 UWS shots to give the Saints a 3-2 victory. This marks the second CSS win against UWS in program history as the first took place in 2012, also at Wessman and also on a Waidacher game-winner but in overtime.

Shanley Peters had 16 saves in the loss for the Yellowjackets (14-5-6). Both teams committed three penalties for six minutes.

No. 5 Wisconsin-River Falls 5, St. Catherine 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Wisconsin-River Falls overpowered St. Catherine in a 5-2 victory on Tuesday evening.

The Falcons used a four-goal second period in route to their final non-conference win of the regular season. Sophomore forward Chloe Kinsel and senior captain forward Katie Batters led the way with one goal and two assists each. Kinsel scored the game-winning-goal with 8:27 left in the second period, which, at the moment, pushed the Falcon lead to 3-1. Kait Mason, Jenna Ulberg and Sam Greeley also scored for River Falls.

The Falcons outshot the Wildcats 16-5, 20-7 and 15-4 in the respective periods. Goalie Gillian McDonald earned her fourth win of the season on 14 saves. Samantha Geissler took the loss in net, making 29 saves, while White made 17 saves on 19 shots.



Mason and freshman forward Brianna Breiland led the Falcons with six shots on goal each. Six Wildcats registered two shots on goal apiece. Batters led all Falcons with 10 faceoff wins, while Mason went 3-6. Both teams had good nights on the power play, as UW-River Falls went 2-2, and St. Catherine went 2-5.



UW-River Falls improved to 17-4-3 overall, 10-2 on the road and have now won four in a row. St. Catherine fell to 11-11-1 overall, 6-5-1 at home and have now lost two consecutive games.