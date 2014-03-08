ERIE, Pa. -- Junior defenseman Lindsay Grigg scored with 6:17 left in the second overtime to lift Rochester Institute (20-15-3) to the College Hockey America championship with a 2-1 win against No. 8 Mercyhurst (23-8-4) from the Mercyhurst Ice Center on Saturday afternoon. RIT wins the CHA championship in just its second season as a NC program and finishes the season by winning its last seven games.

Mackenzie Stone corralled a loose puck along the boards and fed a pass back to Grigg at the right point. Grigg, who was named to the CHA Championship All-Tournament Team, fired a rocket of a slap shot that eluded traffic in front and beat Mercyhurst goaltender Amanda Maklela over the blocker for her third goal of the season.

Grigg, who also assisted on Erin Zach's second period-power-play goal, blocked a career-high 12 shots and was a force all weekend for the Tigers.

In net, junior Ali Binnington, the CHA Tournament Most Outstanding Player, stopped a career-high 62 of Mercyhurst's 63 shots in the game. She made 13 saves in the opening period, 20 in the second, 13 in the third, 14 in the first overtime, and two stops in the second overtime to pick up her 16th win of the season. She stopped 234 of 240 shots (.975 save percentage) during her past six games. Binnington, the CHA Goaltender of the Year, ended the season with a 16-9-2 mark, 1.72 goals-against average, and .944 save percentage.

At 93:43, this is the longest game in the history of RIT. Zach, Kourtney Kunichika, and Binnington were named to the CHA Championship All-Tournament Team.

No. 1 Minnesota 3, No. 9 North Dakota 1

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Minnesota scored two power-play goals in the second period and added an empty-netter in the third to secure a 3-1 win against North Dakota and claim its third consecutive WCHA Final Face-off title Saturday night.

Junior Rachel Ramsey and freshman Dani Cameranesi led the Gophers with two points each on one goal and one assist. Sophomore goaltender Amanda Leveille and senior Kelly Terry joined Ramsey and Cameranesi on the WCHA Final Face-off All-Tournament Team. Ramsey was named the Final Face-off Most Outstanding Player as well.

North Dakota (20-11-4) took a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal by Josefine Jakobsen at 2:45 of the second period after the teams played a scoreless first period. However, Minnesota answered with two second-period goals to take a 2-1 lead into the second intermission before sealing the victory with an empty-net goal late in the third.

"I think North Dakota's goal gave us a little fire to get moving," Ramsey said. "It was kind of a reality check as Wisconsin went down 1-0 and was not able to put the puck in the net [against UND in the WCHA semifinals]. It looked like that for a while, but we knew we would eventually put it away."

No. 3 Clarkson 6, No. 7 Quinnipiac

POTSDAM, N.Y. -- In a dominating performance from start to finish, Clarkson cruised by Quinnipiac 6-0 in the ECAC Hockey Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday afternoon at Cheel Arena.

The top-seeded Golden Knights improve to 28-4-5 while the fourth-seeded Bobcats drop to 22-6-9. Clarkson ties its single-season record with 28 wins, set in last year's campaign. The Knights run their unbeaten streak to 19 games (16-0-3) and will look to add to its ECAC regular-season title when hosts the ECAC Championship game on Sunday afternoon.

Senior goaltender Erica Howe recorded her third consecutive shutout in the ECAC playoffs, and has now gone 194:36 minutes without allowing a goal, dating back to the final game of the regular season against Union (N.Y.). Howe stopped all 12 shots she faced to pick up her 28th win of the year and 14th shutout on the season.

No. 4 Boston College 4, Vermont 1

HYANNIS, Mass. -- Junior forward Kate Leary scored three goals and graduate student goaltender Corinne Boyles made 25 saves to lead Boston College to a 4-1 victory against Vermont in the Hockey East semifinals at Hyannis Youth and Community Center. The Eagles (27-5-3) will play the winner of Boston University and Northeastern for the WHEA championship on Sunday.

Boston College jumped out to a 3-0 lead heading into the third period, and while Vermont was able to get one back in the third frame, the Catamounts were unable to complete the comeback.

Leary gave Boston College a 1-0 lead at 15:23 of the first period. Dana Trivigno cycled the puck along the blue line to Jackie Young who blasted the puck at the net where Leary was able tip it past Vermont netminder Roxanne Douville.

The Eagles doubled the lead at 1:50 of the second period. BC scored in similar fashion, as Leary tipped a shot by Young in front of the net that found its way passed Douville to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead.

Leary scored her third goal of the game at 9:45 of the middle stanza. She roofed a shot from the slot over Douville’s shoulder for her 12th goal of the season, giving Boston College a 3-0 lead. Melissa Bizzari and Meagan Mangene assisted on the play.

No. 5 Cornell 6, No. 6 Harvard 4

ITHACA, N.Y. -- Cornell scored the final four goals of the game to storm back from a 4-2 deficit and defeat Harvard 6-4 on Saturday. The Big Red (23-5-4) will face Clarkson (28-4-5) for the ECAC Hockey tournament championship on Sunday.

Gina McDonald put Harvard on the board at 4:24 in the first period to open up scoring and give the Crimson an early 1-0 lead. Emily Fulton then capitalized on a five-on-three advantage to even the game up at one with 6:38 left before the first intermission.

Harvard went on a three-goal run in the second period to go up 4-2. Miye D'Oench netted the first of those three at 8:15, and then Jessica Harvey scored at 13:13. D'Oench had the final Crimson tally with a man-advantage at 18:07. Jillian Saulnier scored with 2:47 left in the second to cut the Big Red's deficit to one.

Just 2:06 into the final period, Saulnier lit the lamp again to tie the game at four. Jess Brown then put Cornell on top with a power-play goal at 12:44. With 24 seconds remaining, Fulton shot the insurance tally into an empty net to assure the Big Red its fifth appearance at the ECAC Hockey Tournament final in as many years.

Saulnier finished the game with two goals and one assist while Cassandra Poudrier had three assists.

Senior goaltender Lauren Slebodnick picked up 19 saves and her counterpart, Emerance Maschmeyer had the same.