Mark Bedics | NCAA.org | November 28, 2017

Christine Honor has record-setting performance for Dartmouth

The stars came out in the net this weekend in NCAA Women’s Hockey as all three of this week’s stars are goaltenders. From NCAA marks to conference and school records, this week’s trio did it all.

1) Christine Honor, Dartmouth

The junior netminder had a career night in a 1-0 shutout victory over Quinnipiac on Friday. Her 61 saves were a career-high, a program record, and, best of all, an NCAA record for most saves in a shutout. It was also the first career shutout for the Mississauga, Ontario native and the first time that Dartmouth has defeated the Bobcats since 2013. For the weekend, she compiled a .938 save percentage in her two weekend appearances.

2) Katie Burt, Boston College

Katie Burt set a new career wins record in Hockey East regular season play with her 53rd and 54th victories last weekend.
The Lynn, Mass. native set a new career wins record in Hockey East regular season play with her 53rd and 54th victories last weekend. In the record-setting win at against BU, she stopped a career-high 43 shots. The senior goaltender then picked up a 2-0-0 mark on the weekend, besting Maine on Sunday. For the season, she is 6-0-1 in the net with a 2.12 goals against average and a .925 save percentage.

3) Kristen Campbell, Wisconsin

Campbell is now 12-0-0 in her first UW season, the longest career-opening winning streak in Badger history.
Campbell was the only WCHA netminder to earn a pair of wins last weekend, stopping 41 of the 44 shots she faced from No. 6 Minnesota as No. 1 Wisconsin swept the Gophers in Minneapolis for the first time since the 2006-07 season. Minnesota came into the series tied for ninth nationally with an average of 3.38 goals per game, but Campbell posted a 1.48 goals-against average in 121:32 – the best mark of league goaltenders with two starts. The sophomore from Brandon, Manitoba made 25 saves in Saturday’s 3-2 victory and 16 stops in Sunday’s 2-1, overtime triumph, finishing the weekend with a .932 save percentage. Campbell is now 12-0-0 in her first UW season after transferring from North Dakota, the longest career-opening winning streak in Badger history.