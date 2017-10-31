The stars came out in the net this weekend in NCAA Women’s Hockey as all three of this week’s stars are goaltenders. From NCAA marks to conference and school records, this week’s trio did it all.

1) Christine Honor, Dartmouth

The junior netminder had a career night in a 1-0 shutout victory over Quinnipiac on Friday. Her 61 saves were a career-high, a program record, and, best of all, an NCAA record for most saves in a shutout. It was also the first career shutout for the Mississauga, Ontario native and the first time that Dartmouth has defeated the Bobcats since 2013. For the weekend, she compiled a .938 save percentage in her two weekend appearances.

2) Katie Burt, Boston College

The Lynn, Mass. native set a new career wins record in Hockey East regular season play with her 53rd and 54th victories last weekend. In the record-setting win at against BU, she stopped a career-high 43 shots. The senior goaltender then picked up a 2-0-0 mark on the weekend, besting Maine on Sunday. For the season, she is 6-0-1 in the net with a 2.12 goals against average and a .925 save percentage.

3) Kristen Campbell, Wisconsin