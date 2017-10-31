The stars came out in the net this weekend in NCAA Women’s Hockey as all three of this week’s stars are goaltenders. From NCAA marks to conference and school records, this week’s trio did it all.
1) Christine Honor, Dartmouth
The junior netminder had a career night in a 1-0 shutout victory over Quinnipiac on Friday. Her 61 saves were a career-high, a program record, and, best of all, an NCAA record for most saves in a shutout. It was also the first career shutout for the Mississauga, Ontario native and the first time that Dartmouth has defeated the Bobcats since 2013. For the weekend, she compiled a .938 save percentage in her two weekend appearances.