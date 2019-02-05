Women's college hockey: Cornell's Kristin O'Neill nets two game-winning goals for this week's top star honor

Here are the women's college hockey three stars for the week of Jan. 28 to Feb. 3.

1 - Kristin O'Neill, Cornell

After leading the nation numerous categories including points and goals last week, @CornellWHockey’s Kristin O’Neill was named the ECAC Hockey Player of the Week‼️ (📸: Eldon Lindsay/Cornell Athletics) pic.twitter.com/2z7s1PYKtw — Cornell Big Red (@CornellSports) February 4, 2019

The junior forward led the nation in points (8), goals (5), game-winners (2), power play goals (3), power play points (5) this week. She recorded her second career hat trick in 5-0 win over Rensselaer on Saturday. Her previous one came against Syracuse on Feb. 6, 2018. The Oakville, Ontario native now ranks third in the nation with six game-winners in the nation, second nationally in goals per game (.85) and leads the nation with six power play goals on the season.

2 - Andrea Braendli, Ohio State

Ohio State Athletics

Andrea Braendli was a brick wall in net for the Buckeyes, not allowing a goal for the entire series against St. Cloud State. The freshman stopped all 22 shots she faced in the opening game and then tallied 28 saves in the series finale to secure the full weekend clean sheet. Her two shutouts led the NCAA for the weekend. She improved her season numbers to a .934 save percentage and a 1.96 goals-against average to go along with five shutouts.

3 - Loren Gabel, Clarkson

Clarkson Athletics

The Patty Kazmaier candidate figured in on all the Clarkson scoring in the Knights' key weekend sweep on the road. The Kitchener, Ontario native recorded her third hat trick of the season with all three goals in 3-2 win at Quinnipiac. She then followed with two goals and the lone assist on the game-winner in a 3-1 victory at Princeton. The senior forward scored her first goal of the game just 36 seconds after the opening faceoff in the Top 5 matchup against the 4th-ranked Tigers.

