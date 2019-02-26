College lacrosse: 3 stats to know about Assumption's NCAA record-setting 34-3 victory

The Assumption men's lacrosse team picked up its first win of the 2019 season in record-setting fashion, downing Felician 34-3 on Saturday, Feb. 23. It wasn't simply DII lacrosse records that went down, but NCAA records were tied or fell as well.

Let's take a look at the historic day.

DII LACROSSE NEWS: Rankings | History | Top stories

34

The most obvious number is the total goals scored. It breaks the record of 33 goals set by three different DII teams. Pace was the first to accomplish the feat back in 1994, while Wheeling Jesuit replicated it in 2016, and Colorado Mesa once again matched it last season.

The Greyhounds fell six short of the NCAA record, held by Division III's Roanoke, set way back in 1993. Virginia holds the Division I mark, scoring 38 goals in 1996. That leaves Assumption something to shoot for with the majority of the schedule remaining.

22

That's the total points registered by senior Travis Reid. He had himself a day, maybe even a week in setting a new NCAA record for all three levels of play.

Reid has long been a scoring machine for the Greyhounds, scoring 31 as a freshman, 27 as a sophomore, and a career-high 32 last season as a junior. Well, he's on pace to shatter those personal bests after scoring 13 goals on Saturday. The 22 total points are a new NCAA record, besting Division III's Scott Walden of Plymouth State who scored 21 points in 1994. He tied the NCAA record with 13 goals set by Ed Ryder of SUNY Oneonta in 1987 and Tim Chapman of Gordon in 2001, both DIII schools. His nine assists fell considerably short of the single-game record — 14 for the NCAA and 12 for DII lacrosse — but is still very impressive. His 22 total points also gave him 170 on his career, shattering the program's previous mark of 152 set in 1995.

Oh, did we mention 13 of his 14 shots on goal went in net? It was simply a remarkable day for the senior.

6

Ok, this isn't a record, but it's equally impressive. Six players scored multiple goals in the scoring onslaught. Dan Farrell had a day to remember but will forever be overshadowed by Reid. The senior piled on seven goals of his own, assisting on four more.

And here's one more number for you to take in. Connor Reid led all players with 24 face-offs won and 14 ground balls. Notice the last name? Connor is Travis's twin brother. You put all those numbers together and the Reid family had plenty to be happy about Saturday night.

DII LACROSSE NUMBERS: Scoreboard | Stats