Merrimack's Charlie Bertrand is the only DII lacrosse player named to Tewaaraton Award Watch List

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced the 2019 Tewaaraton Award men's and women's watch lists, and Merrimack College men's lacrosse junior Charlie Bertrand became the second student-athlete in school history to be named to the prestigious group. The lists include the top players across all three divisions of NCAA lacrosse and highlight the early contenders for the 2019 Tewaaraton Award.

The Tewaaraton Award annually honors the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. The selection committees are made up of premier collegiate coaches and are appointed annually by The Tewaaraton Foundation.

On April 25, the field will be narrowed to 25 men's and 25 women's nominees. Nominees can be players on the watch lists or players not on the watch lists, effectively allowing for a third round of additions. Five men's and five women's finalists will be announced on May 9 and invited to the 19th annual Tewaaraton Award Ceremony in Washington, D.C., on May 30.

Bertrand, a junior captain who was already named the Warrior/US Lacrosse Division II Preseason Player of the Year by US Lacrosse Magazine, is a two-time USILA All-American and reigning USILA Co-National Player of the Year, as well as the USILA Attackman of the Year. He has put together arguably the best two-year stretch by any player in program history and will look to power the high-flying Merrimack offense yet again this spring. He started the year with an eight-point outing last Saturday against NYIT to help power the Warriors to a season-opening victory.

Bertrand finished last spring with 79 points on a team- and conference-high 62 goals to compliment 17 assists. He recorded at least two points in every single contest this season and posted four seven-plus-point outings on the way to earning all-conference and all-region accolades, as well. The Baldwinsville, New York, native was even better in the classroom, earning CoSIDA Google Cloud Academic All-America honors, as well as being named the Elite 90 Award winner at the NCAA Championship. That all followed a freshman campaign that saw him record 75 points on 52 goals and 23 assists.

The last Warrior to be named to the Tewaarton Award Watch List was former All-American and recent Merrimack Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Corey Lunney '13, who did so in 2013.

