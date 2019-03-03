College lacrosse: Florida Southern sets DII record for goals in 35-6 win

LAKELAND, FL — Florida Southern College men's lacrosse set an NCAA Division II record for goals in a 35-6 thrashing of Emmanuel (GA) on Sunday at Moccasin Field. The Moccasins (2-1) scored at least 10 goals in each of the first three quarters, including 21 in a row after the Lions (1-3) scored the game's first goal.

Liam Winwood led all players with seven goals, while Preston Hopkins and Sean Nolan each scored five. In all, 15 different players scored a goal for the Mocs and all four of the team's goalies saw game action.

Freshman Sean Nolan finished the afternoon with 12 points. Nolan ties Dane Sorensen for most points in a game by a Moc.

HOW IT HAPPENED

1st Quarter | Emmanuel struck first when Alex Stull found the back of the net with 14:05 to go in the first but the Moccasins netted the equalizer when Dalton Simpson scored just 24 seconds later, and the floodgates opened for Southern. The Mocs scored three more goals over the next three minutes to go up 4-1, and added eight more over the final seven minutes, including a stretch of three goals in the final 50 seconds, to take a 12-1 lead after one quarter.

3rd Quarter | The Moccasins outscored Emmanuel 10-1 in the third quarter, opening up the second half with three unanswered goals, and capping off the third with a 7-0 run to take a 33-3 lead heading into the fourth. Preston Hopkins tallied three goals in the third quarter alone.

Hopkins opened the fourth quarter with his fourth goal of the game at the 13:50 mark to break the previous DII record of 33 goals in a game, shared by three different teams (Pace, Wheeling Jesuit, and Colorado Mesa). The Lions would score four times in the fourth to make the final 35-6. Florida Southern finished with 76 shots, 51 on goal, and tallied 26 assists and 72 ground balls.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

In addition to setting a Division II, the 35 goals scored by the Mocs are also tied for the sixth-most at any level of NCAA men's lacrosse. The 26 assists are the second-most in Division II history and tied for fourth at all levels. Southern's 61 total points also set a DII record and tied for fifth at all levels.

The 72 ground balls set a new program record.

