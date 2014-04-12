No. 9 Johns Hopkins leads wire-to-wire in upset of No. 3 Maryland

Johns Hopkins is now 70-40-1 all-time against Maryland and has won 10 of the last 13 games against the Terps.

BALTIMORE, Md. -- Ninth-ranked Johns Hopkins used a 4-0 run that bridged the second and third quarters to turn a 2-1 lead into a 6-1 advantage and the Blue Jays never let third-ranked Maryland get closer than three in the final 25 minutes as JHU scored an 11-6 victory on Saturday. In winning the 111th meeting between the two teams, Johns Hopkins improved to 7-3 on the year, while Maryland had a two-game winning streak snapped and slipped to 9-2.

Johns Hopkins held Maryland off the board for more than 20 minutes to open the game, but a Joe LcCascio extra-man goal at the 9:48 mark of the second quarter sliced a 2-0 deficit in half. On the strength of a stingy defense and the play of goalie Eric Schneider, the Blue Jays would hold the Terps scoreless for more than 18 minutes after LoCascio’s goal and Hopkins used the four-goal spurt to take control.

An extra-man goal by Brandon Benn with 2:46 remaining in the first half was the first of three goals the Blue Jays would score in the final three minutes of the second quarter as the 2-1 lead swelled to 5-1 by halftime. Wells Stanwick added an extra-man goal off a slick cross-crease pass from Holden Cattoni 50 seconds after Benn’s goal and Stanwick then snuck one just inside the near post from goal-line extended with eight seconds left in the opening half.

A transition goal by Benn just 2:32 into the third quarter pushed the lead to 6-1, a score that held until Rustin Bryant ended the scoring drought for the Terps with an extra-man goal of his own with just under six minutes remaining in the period.

Stanwick closed out the third-quarter scoring by completing his hat trick in the final 90 seconds of the period before Bryant added his second man-up goal of the game early in the fourth quarter to make it 7-3.

The Blue Jays’ largest lead of the game came midway though the final quarter when Cattoni and Ryan Brown tallied unassisted goals in a span of just over two minutes. Cattoni surprised Maryland goalie Niko Amato with a 10-yard shot on a dodge from the top, while Brown beat Amato with a dodge from behind the goal to give the Blue Jays what appeared was a comfortable 9-3 lead with eight minutes to play.

The six-goal lead was sliced in half in less than three minutes as Henry West scored back-to-back goals in a span of just 45 seconds and LoCascio added another extra-man goal with just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter to make things interesting.

Maryland, which got a 15-of-21 performance on faceoffs from Charlie Raffa, had possession with a chance to cut the deficit further, but Schneider made a pair of big saves, including one on LoCascio from in tight, to preserve the three-goal lead.

The Blue Jays milked the clock late and scored a pair of goals in the final 3:21 in timer-on situations as Brown capped a long possession with strike from in-tight on a slick feed to the crease from Stanwick and freshman John Crawley added his second goal of the game in the closing minute to account for the final scoring.

The 11 goals, which match the most allowed by the Terps this season, were spread among five Johns Hopkins goal-scorers with Stanwick leading the way with his three. Benn, Brown, Cattoni and Crawley all added two goals with Stanwick and Cattoni registering four-point games on the day.

Schneider and the Blue Jays defense were on-point, especially in six-on-six situations, as Maryland didn’t score an even-strength goal until the 53rd minute of the game and finished with just two in the game. The Terps did cash in on 4-of-6 extra-man chances, but a 12-save performance from Schneider and 12 caused turnovers by the Blue Jays were more than they could overcome.

LoCascio, West and Bryant all scored twice for the Terps, who also got three assists from Mike Chanenchuk, but Maryland’s starting attack managed just one assist and no goals on seven shots against JHU’s starting defense of senior Jack Reilly, Rob Enright and John Kelly. That trio combined for 10 ground balls and four caused turnovers.