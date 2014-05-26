WORCESTER, Mass. -- Judd Lattimore has been named the new head coach at Holy Cross, director of athletics Nathan Pine announced. Lattimore joins the Crusaders after spending the past two seasons as the top assistant coach at Penn. During the course of his coaching career, he has helped lead four different schools to NCAA tournament appearances at the Division I level, in addition to coaching in two Division II championship games.

"I am excited to welcome Judd Lattimore and his wife, Bonnie, to the Holy Cross family," Pine said. "Judd is a highly accomplished coach who has been successful at multiple institutions, he has played important roles in all facets of running top collegiate programs. Judd has an outstanding track record of recruiting and developing top-level talent and I am confident he is the perfect person to take Holy Cross lacrosse to new heights."

As the offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator on the staff at Penn, Lattimore played an instrumental role in the team's success during the past two years. In 2014, he helped guide the Quakers to an overall record of 11-4, the Ivy League tournament championship and the No. 4 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. Penn previously posted an 8-5 mark during the 2013 campaign, for an overall record of 19-9 during Lattimore's two seasons on the staff. The Quakers also led the nation in goals-against average in 2013, despite playing a schedule that ranked second nationally in terms of strength.

"I am extremely excited to become part of the community at Holy Cross, and I would like to thank Nate Pine and everyone in the athletic department for the opportunity," Lattimore said. "I look forward to joining such a prestigious academic institution and having the chance to work with the outstanding student-athletes who are a part of the program. Holy Cross athletics has a great history and I look forward to building upon that outstanding foundation."

Lattimore spent the 2012 season as an assistant coach at Michigan, serving as the top assistant for the Wolverines' first year as a varsity program. He was Michigan's offensive coordinator and led one of the most efficient offensive units in the country. The Wolverines compiled a shooting percentage of 31.4 percent, which ranked No. 10 nationally and was No. 2 in the ECAC. In addition, Lattimore was responsible for the team's ride unit, which allowed only a 79 percent success rate, which ranked second in the NCAA.

Prior to his stint at Michigan, Lattimore spent three years at Bucknell and helped the Bison to two Patriot League regular-season championships. He was on staff for Bucknell's historic 2011 season, when the team won a program-record 14 games, captured the Patriot League tournament title for the first time in program history, and ranked as high as seventh nationally. Bucknell advanced to the NCAA tournament in 2011, and gave eventual champion Virginia all it could handle in the first round before falling 13-12 in overtime.

In 2007 and '08, Lattimore was an assistant coach at North Carolina, helping the Tar Heels to two NCAA tournament appearances. North Carolina posted an overall mark of 10-6 and reached the NCAA quarterfinals in 2007, then finished with an 8-6 record in '08. Lattimore previously spent the 2006 season as an assistant coach at Penn, as the Quakers went 11-5 overall and advanced to the NCAA tournament. Prior to that, he was an assistant coach at Delaware in 2005, with the Blue Hens going 11-6 overall and making an NCAA tournament appearance.

In 2003 and '04, Lattimore helped lead Limestone to consecutive appearances in the DII national championship game. In 2004, his offensive unit scored 19.3 goals per game, the highest figure in any division of lacrosse, and the team scored a school-record 314 goals. He began his collegiate coaching career at Geneseo State in 2002.

A native of Auburn, New York, Lattimore graduated from North Carolina in 2001. A two-year starter for the Tar Heels, he earned his bachelor's degree in interpersonal and organizational communication.