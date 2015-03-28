No. 8 Virginia cruises to victory against in-state foe Richmond

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Owen Van Arsdale had five goals and Ryan Tucker tallied four of his own to pace No. 8 Virginia (8-2) to a 14-7 triumph against in-state foe Richmond (6-4) on Saturday afternoon inside Klöckner Stadium.

"It could have been a complicated game," said Virginia head coach Dom Starsia. "But, we didn't allow it to be that way. We stayed on it, we got better when the ball was on the ground and we shot the ball well."

Tucker put UVa on the board early with an unassisted goal at 13:04 in the first quarter. Dan Ginestro tied the game at 1-1 when he scored unassisted at 8:18. Tucker retaliated with back-to-back goals to secure the first quarter hat trick and start UVa on a 9-1 run.

"I was glad to get off to a fast start," said Starsia. "You can't always control that and I don't know how to measure that from what I see in warmups or in the locker room, but you want to get into a rhythm quickly. I think it was important for the final result that we were able to get off to a fast start."

UVa entered the intermission with a 9-2 lead after Van Arsdale scored with one second left on the clock. Tyler German scored at 14:10 in the third quarter, giving UVa a 10-2 lead, capping that 9-1 Cavaliers spurt.

All of UVa's goals came from Van Arsdale (five), Tucker (four), Greg Coholan (three) and German (two). Ryan Lukacovic led UVa with four assists, while Zed Williams added two helpers to help pace the offense.

Of UVa's 34 shots against Richmond, 23 of them were on cage. The Cavaliers won the battle of the shots (34-26), groundballs (37-23), faceoffs (18-6) and saves (10-9).