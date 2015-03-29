Princeton, N.J. -- Attackman Henry Blynn scored four goals and goalie Jack Kelly made 15 saves to lead No. 13 Brown to a thrilling 10-8 win against No. 10 Princeton on Sunday morning at Class of 1952 Stadium. Brown's win against the Tigers was its first victory in Princeton, New Jersey in 24 years when the 1991 Bears posted a 7-5 win on their way to an undefeated regular season.

Brown improves to 8-1 overall and 2-0 in the Ivy League, while Princeton falls to 6-2 overall, 2-1 in Ivy play.

"The most rewarding aspect of this win is that we did it in a different manner than what has become our norm," Brown head coach Lars Tiffany said. "Today our defense stepped up to the challenge of defending a very strong Princeton offense. And when they did break through, Jack Kelly often made the save. Jack played a strong game in the cage today.

"Larken Kemp, Corbin Booker and Nick Weeden made plays at both ends of the field, defending well and initiating transition. It was exciting to see Larken pull the trigger often today with his shot and score twice."

Kelly was brilliant in the Brown goal with Princeton peppering the goal with 51 shot attempts. He made 10 of his 15 saves in the opening half to hold off the Tigers as Brown built a 4-3 lead at intermission.

Blynn's season-high four goals came on 10 shots. Brendan Caputo scored three goals for the Bears, while long stick middy Larken Kemp added two goals. Attackman Dylan Molloy, the nation's leading scorer, was held scoreless, but added two key assists.

Brown had the better of play in the trenches, grabbing a 37-32 margin in ground balls and Will Gural winning 12 of 21 face-offs.

Mike MacDonald paced Princeton's attack with three goals and one assist, while Tigers' goalie Eric Sanschagrin kept the Tigers in the game with 15 saves.