College lacrosse: Hofstra's Josh Byrne scores goal between his legs

Hofstra's Josh Byrne scored one of the craziest goals in this young lacrosse season. In a game against Georgetown, the junior attackman snagged a pass from Brian von Bargen in front of the crease, and instead of turning his body for the front-facing shot, Byrne attempted a shot between his legs.

ICYMI: Here's that Josh Byrne goal for @HofstraMLAX...in the running for best of the weekend. #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/327feH2Vi1 — Travis Eldridge (@tgeldrid) March 5, 2016

The goal gave No. 8 Hofstra a 4-2 lead, but the previously-undefeated Pride ultimately lost to Georgetown, 11-6, for its first loss of the season. Byrne's goal was impressive nonetheless, and he finished with two goals on the day and leads the Hofstra with 20 points (14 goals, six assists) on the season.