In a truly dominating performance, Merrimack claimed the 2018 Division II Men's Lacrosse Championship national title by topping Saint Leo 23-6. The win is the program's first-ever national title.

The title game, played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., was a wire-to-wire tour de force from the Warriors. Nine different players scored a goal in the win. There was nothing the Warriors couldn't do.

Merrimack fell to Limestone 11-9 in last year's title game, which was the Warriors' first-ever appearance in the title game.

In the semis, Saint Leo made program history by defeating No. 1-seeded Lenoir-Rhyne 12-11 in Hickory, N.C. The Lions keeper Thomas Tatarian made 16 saves in holding off the Bears, while a balanced offensive attack helped push Saint Leo to its first-ever title match. In the second semi, Seton Hill came out strong, jumping out to a quick 2-0 lead, but Merrimack quickly gained control. The Warriors got three goals apiece from Michael O'Connell, Charlie Bertrand, and Sean Black helping them advance to their second-straight title game by a score of 16-9.

