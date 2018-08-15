NCAA.com

Brown Director of Athletics Jack Hayes has been named chair of the Division I Men’s Lacrosse Committee for the 2018-19 season.

Hayes previously served on the NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Committee from 2006-08 and on the NCAA Leadership Council from 2010-12.

Once the NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee formally approves the appointment, Hayes will begin his new role Sept. 1 and continue until he rotates off the committee in August 2019. He will succeed Richmond Athletics Director John Hardt, whose term ends Aug. 31.

“It is an honor to serve in a leadership role on the NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Committee,” Hayes said. “I look forward to working with the other committee members and the NCAA staff to continue the efforts of promoting the sport of lacrosse.”

MORE: 60-second shot clock proposed in men’s lacrosse

Hayes started his administrative career at Fairfield, and held positions along the way at Saint John’s (New York), Fordham and UConn before becoming the director of athletics at Hofstra in 2004. He was in Hempstead, New York, for eight years before taking over the helm of the Brown athletics department in April 2012.

A native of Providence, Rhode Island, Hayes was a three-year starter on the men’s lacrosse team at Providence College, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in 1989. He earned his master’s degree in education from UConn in 1992.