Men’s lacrosse: Unranked Towson upsets in-state rival No. 7 Johns Hopkins

TOWSON, Md. — Outscoring its opponent 8-0 in the second quarter and using a 13-1 run, the Towson University men's lacrosse team crushed No. 7 Johns Hopkins 17-8 in its season opener at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

Down 4-2 after the first quarter, Towson scored nine consecutive goals to take the lead for good over its crosstown rival. The nine-goal win is the largest margin of victory for Towson over Johns Hopkins in the all-time series.

Kobeast is just loving the game of lacrosse. pic.twitter.com/d9pq1SJaVO — TU Men's Lacrosse (@Towson_MLAX) February 9, 2019

Brendan Sunday notched a career-high six goals, adding two assists for eight points, adding three ground balls and two caused turnovers. Alex Woodall won 75% (21-for-28) of faceoffs with 17 ground balls and three points, and Tyler Canto earned the victory in goal with 10 saves and eight goals allowed.

Brendan Sunday cannot be stopped! That's 🖐 goals today as @Towson_MLax is up 10!#CAALax pic.twitter.com/DY6w136TVQ — Colonial Athletic Association (@CAASports) February 9, 2019

Sunday is the first Towson player to score six goals or more in a single game at home since 2004.

In all, eight different Tigers scored goals. Forry Smith led Johns Hopkins with two goals.

This goal ties the @NCAALAX record for fastest goals by opposing teams. #FunFacts.



Oh and Sunday has six goals. pic.twitter.com/ROVeITk9bi — TU Men's Lacrosse (@Towson_MLAX) February 9, 2019

The win for Towson marks their largest margin of victory ever against Johns Hopkins. It’s also the first time the Blue Jays have lost a season opener since Feb. 24, 2007, when it fell 8-7 to Albany. It’s the Blue Jays worst loss in a season opener since 1994, when Princeton beat them 20-11.

Next up for Towson is a game at another in-state foe, Mount St. Mary’s, on Friday at 3 p.m. Johns Hopkins will look to bounce back next Saturday at home against Loyola at 2 p.m.