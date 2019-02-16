College lacrosse: Villanova upsets No. 1 Yale, the defending national champion, in OT

Defending national champion Yale men's lacrosse won't remain at No. 1 much longer.

Villanova (1-1) shocked the Bulldogs with an 11-10 overtime win on Saturday, upsetting the country's top-ranked team on the road. Connor Kirst scored the winner with 2:45 remaining in OT.

It was Kirst's first goal of the game and the season.

Yale won 18 of 25 faceoffs, but both teams totaled 21 shots on goal. The Bulldogs almost lost in regulation, as Villanova led 10-7 in the fourth before Yale (0-1) scored the final three goals to force overtime.

Joey Froccaro and Keegan Khan both scored three goals for Villanova, which regrouped following a 17-7 loss to now-No. 4 Penn State on Feb. 2. Froccaro, who missed all of last season because of an injury, scored the Wildcats' first goal of the first, third and fourth periods.

NCAA LACROSSE: Inside Lacrosse Top 20 rankings

Saturday's win marked the second in a row against Yale. Last year, the Wildcats won 10-9 in overtime at the Patriot Cup in Frisco, Texas. Like this year's overtime finish, it was the first game of the season for Yale.

The Bulldogs lost only two more times the rest of the season en route to winning the program's first national championship.

But on Saturday, Villanova again knocked off a ranked Yale team. And this time, the Bulldogs were No. 1

Villanova's shocker followed another thrilling finish on Saturday, as No. 10 Duke upset No. 6 Denver earlier in the day. The Blue Devils beat Denver on a Joey Manown goal with seven seconds to play.

Yale now has to play No. 4 Penn State next, with the Bulldogs and Nittany Lions set for a 1 p.m. ET game next Saturday, Feb. 23. Villanova also plays next Saturday, with the Wildcats meeting Hofstra at 12 p.m.