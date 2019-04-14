Army beats Navy men's lacrosse in OT in 100th meeting between rivals

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — In the historical 100th meeting between the Army West Point and Navy men's lacrosse teams, the Black Knights left Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium with a thrilling 9-8 overtime victory to secure a star in the Army-Navy Star Series presented by USAA.

The Black Knights only won six faceoffs in the game, but the most crucial one came in overtime. Evan Condon battled the ball loose enabling Marcus Hudgins to pick it up for the offensive possession. With the shot clock winding down, Matt Manown set his eyes on the goal. The junior used a spin move to gain the preferred angle to goal and let it rip to send Army home victorious.

MEN'S LACROSSE: These 3 teams have surprised this season

Manown was one of six goal scorers for the Black Knights. Nate Jones led the charge with a game-high three goals for a hat trick, while Brendan Nichtern finished with a team-best five points on two goals and three assists.

With the win, Army clinched a berth in the Patriot League playoffs.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Black Knights were first on the board, 45 seconds into the action after Brendan Nichtern picked up a loose ball behind the crease and rolled lefty for the goal.

Navy answered back less than a minute later to knot the score at 1-1.

Jones tallied his first of the afternoon after he sniped a top shelf goal on a man-up opportunity with 11:04 on the clock. Nichtern connected for the assist.

The Midshipmen countered with a 2-0 run to take their first lead of the contest five minutes into the game.

The Black Knights came right back with a 4-0 run throughout the remainder of the half, holding Navy scoreless in the final 20:54.

Army's run was sparked by a Sean O'Brien bounce shot on the crease off a feed from Nichtern.

To start the second half, Navy snapped its scoreless streak with a goal on a delayed penalty.

In a man-down situation, Anthony George caused a turnover and set up a transition goal for Jones with 10:10 on the clock.

The Mids netted three-straight to even the score with 13:25 remaining.

Miles Silva broke the tie with a goal on the top of the crease. O'Brien set up the play after tic-tac-toe passing up the field for a successful clear.

Navy once again came back to tie the game up following a score on a late man-up play at the 1:26 mark, ultimately forcing overtime.

The Black Knights only won six faceoffs in the game, but one of them was in the overtime frame. Condon battled the ball loose enabling Hudgins to pick it up for the offensive possession.

With the shot clock winding down, Manown scored his only goal in the game on a spin move to gain the preferred angle to goal.

Army won, 9-8, 1:26 into the extra time.

ARMY HIGHLIGHTS AND GAME NOTES

In the 100th meeting between Army and Navy, the Black Knights came out victorious.

It is Army's 10th win against the Midshipmen under head coach Joe Alberici.

The Black Knights are 10-9 over Navy during his tenure.

Army and Navy are now tied 2-2-1 overall in overtime contests.

The firstie class earned their first star over the Midshipmen.

Nichtern posted five points in his first-ever rivalry appearance.

Four of his five points came in the first half.

Jones recorded his 11th career hat trick.

Silva, Manown, DeWitt and O'Brien were also in the scoring column with a goal apiece.

O'Brien had two points on the day and George added a solo helper.

Defensively, George led the way with two caused turnovers and five ground balls.

The five ground balls tied his career-high.

AJ Barretto was a force on the defensive end, making nine saves and picking up four ground balls.

Johnny Surdick and Jones each had three ground balls.

It was the Black Knights' second overtime victory this season.

Army held an advantage in shots (48-35), ground balls (29-28) and had fewer turnovers (17-22).

UP NEXT