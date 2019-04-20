College lacrosse scores: Jared Bernhardt scores overtime winner to lift No. 2 Maryland over No. 9 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Junior Jared Bernhardt scored his 100th career goal in dramatic fashion, netting the game-winner in overtime to push No. 2 Maryland (11-3, 3-1) to a critical 10-9 victory over No. 9 Ohio State (8-3, 1-3) Saturday.

The win guarantees the Terps a spot in the 2019 Big Ten Tournament, with one conference game remaining next Saturday vs. Johns Hopkins.

Maryland had to come from behind to clinch the victory at Ohio Stadium, after a three-goal first half lead was negated by the Buckeyes in the fourth quarter. The hosts would score four of the first five goals in the final 15 minutes, tying the game on a Jack Kasinski strike with 4:13 to go.

Ohio State took its first lead of the game at the 3:40 mark in the fourth quarter, as Jackson Reid made it 9-8 with 3:40 remaining in the game. Ohio State controlled the ball with under a minute to play, but a turnover in their offensive end gave the Terps possession.

Sophomore Logan Wisnauskas came through in a big way in the final 30 seconds, scoring off a feed from Anthony DeMaio with just 23 seconds to play. The game's final faceoff would burn off most of the clock left in regulation, as Maryland headed to overtime for the third time this season.

It was there Bernhardt's heroics prevailed, using a gate pick from Bubba Fairman to create space down the left alley. The play caused confusion on the Buckeye defense, allowing Bernhardt a free run at the cage as he scored the diving game-winner for the sudden victory.

Maryland took command of the game early on, scoring the game's first four goals including two from Wisnauskas. OSU would manage to get on the board before the end of the first quarter, but the Terps would tally two of the three goals scored in the second quarter to carry a 6-2 lead into half.

Danny Dolan finished with a game-high 10 saves for the Terps, while Russell Masci, Anthony DeMaio and Louis Dubick all added a goal and an assist to help pace the offense.

It was the third straight overtime game between the two teams at Ohio Stadium, and the fourth one-goal game played by Maryland and Ohio State since 2015. Maryland is 2-1 in OT vs. the Buckeyes.

Maryland and Johns Hopkins will resume the greatest rivalry in college lacrosse on Saturday, April 27 when the teams meet for the 111th meeting in the series. The game will face off at 7:30 pm on the Big Ten Network.