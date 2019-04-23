2019 NCAA men's lacrosse championship automatic qualifiers

Men's lacrosse championships are heading to Philly, are you as ready as we are?

Men's lacrosse championships are heading to Philly, are you as ready as we are?

The 2019 NCAA men's lacrosse championship is almost here. Conference tournaments are just around the corner, and the DI selection show is is coming up on Sunday, May 5.

CHAMPIONSHIP INFO: Everything you need to know about the NCAA men's lacrosse tournament

Below, we're keeping track of automatic qualifiers for the tournament. The selection show is at 9 p.m. on ESPNU, and conference tournament games will run until Sunday afternoon.

Nine conferences in men's lacrosse are eligible for automatic bids. However, only eight schools get automatic bids for the field of 16. The two lowest-ranked automatic qualifying teams as determined by the committee, regardless of conference RPI, will compete in a preliminary round game to determine the final AQ spot.

Conference Location Championship date 2019 champion/Time, TV America East Campus site May 4 12 p.m., ESPNU Big East Villanova, Pa. May 4 4:30 p.m., CBSSN Big Ten Piscataway, N.J. May 4 4:30 p.m., CBSSN CAA TBA May 4 TBA Ivy League New York City May 5 12 p.m., ESPNU MAAC Poughkeepsie, NY May 4 10 a.m., ESPNU Patriot League Campus site May 5 TBA Northeast Campus site May 4 TBD Southern High Point, N.C. May 4 12 p.m., ESPN+

You can read more about the selection process here.

Opening round for the 2019 championship will begin on May 8, 2019. First round action will be May 11-12, then quarterfinals May 18-19.

The 2019 Men’s Lacrosse Championships will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Penn. For the Division I Men's Championship two, two-team single elimination Semifinals games will be held Saturday, May 25 with times to be announced. The two teams winning in the semifinals will advance and compete in the single elimination Division I National Championship game which will take place Monday, May 27 with time to be announced.

CHAMP INFO: View the 2019 bracket | Championship info | Buy tickets