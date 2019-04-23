TRENDING:

DI WGOLF regional selections revealed

NC MVOL bracket

DIII MVOL semis set

Top baseball plays of the week

Top softball plays

lacrosse-men-d1 flag

Ryan Connors |NCAA.com | April 24, 2019

Automatic qualifiers for 2019 NCAA men's lacrosse championship

Behind-the-back goals headline the top plays from men's lacrosse

The 2019 NCAA men's lacrosse championship is almost here. Conference tournaments are just around the corner, and the DI selection show is is coming up on Sunday, May 5. 

CHAMPIONSHIP INFO: Everything you need to know about the NCAA men's lacrosse tournament

Below, we're keeping track of automatic qualifiers for the tournament. The selection show is at 9 p.m. on ESPNU, and conference tournament games will run until Sunday afternoon.

Nine conferences in men's lacrosse are eligible for automatic bids. However, only eight schools get automatic bids for the field of 16. The two lowest-ranked automatic qualifying teams as determined by the committee, regardless of conference RPI, will compete in a preliminary round game to determine the final AQ spot.

Conference Location Championship date Time, TV
America East Campus site May 4 12 p.m., ESPNU
Big East Villanova, Pa. May 4 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
Big Ten Piscataway, N.J. May 4 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
CAA TBA May 4 TBA
Ivy League New York City May 5 12 p.m., ESPNU
MAAC Poughkeepsie, NY May 4 10 a.m., ESPNU
Patriot League Campus site May 5 TBA
Northeast Campus site May 4 TBD
Southern High Point, N.C. May 4 12 p.m., ESPN+

You can read more about the selection process here

Opening round for the 2019 championship will begin on May 8, 2019. First round action will be May 11-12, then quarterfinals May 18-19. 

The 2019 Men’s Lacrosse Championships will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Penn. For the Division I Men's Championship two, two-team single elimination Semifinals games will be held Saturday, May 25 with times to be announced. The two teams winning in the semifinals will advance and compete in the single elimination Division I National Championship game which will take place Monday, May 27 with time to be announced.

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners

Championships