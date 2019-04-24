2019 NCAA men's lacrosse tournament selection show: Time, date, TV channel

The 2019 NCAA men's lacrosse tournament will see teams hope to win a national title at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Find tournament selection show information below.

Yale is the defending national champion, beating Duke in the final. There are nine conferences eligible for automatic qualification spots.

2019 NCAA men's lacrosse tournament selection show: Time, date

The bracket will be revealed at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 5. Nine conferences are eligible for automatic qualification consideration into the 16-team bracket. However, only eight AQs will make the 16-team field, as the last two AQs will play in the opening round. These teams will be determined by the committee.

2019 NCAA men's lacrosse tournament selection show: TV channel

The bracket will be announced on ESPNU.

NCAA Lacrosse: Track automatic qualifiers

2019 NCAA men's lacrosse tournament: Schedule

Sunday, May 5 — Selection Show

— Selection Show Wednesday, May 8 — Opening Round

— Opening Round Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 — First Round

— First Round Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 — Quarterfinals

— Quarterfinals Saturday, May 25 — Semifinals

— Semifinals Monday, May 27 — National Championship

2019 NCAA men's lacrosse tournament: Teams, selections

There are nine conferences that are eligible for automatic bids consideration. Only eight will make the final field of 16, as the last two AQs will meet in the Opening Round to finalize the 16-team bracket.

Here are the nine conferences:

CONFERENCE LOCATION CHAMPIONSHIP DATE TIME, TV America East Campus site May 4 12 p.m., ESPNU Big East Villanova, Pa. May 4 4:30 p.m., CBSSN Big Ten Piscataway, N.J. May 4 4:30 p.m., CBSSN CAA TBA May 4 TBD Ivy League New York City May 5 12 p.m., ESPNU MAAC Poughkeepsie, NY May 4 10 a.m., ESPNU Patriot League Campus site May 5 TBD Northeast Campus site May 4 TBD Southern High Point, N.C. May 4 12 p.m., ESPN+

Here are the criteria the selection committee will use:

DIVISION I SELECTION CRITERIA:

The committee will utilize the following criteria to select and seed teams:

• Strength of schedule index.

• Results of the RPI.

- Record against ranked teams 1-5; 6-10; 11-15; 16-20; 21+

- Average RPI win (average RPI of all wins)

- Average RPI loss (average RPI of all losses)

• Head-to-head competition:

- Results versus common opponents.

- Significant wins and losses (wins against teams ranked higher in the RPI and losses against teams ranked lower in the RPI).

- Locations of contests.

• Input from the regional advisory committee (comprised of lacrosse coashes from all AQ conferences).

NCAA men's lacrosse tournament: Champions, history

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE 2018 Yale (17-3) Andy Shay 13-11 Duke Foxborough, Mass. 2017 Maryland (16-3) John Tillman 9-6 Ohio State Foxborough, Mass. 2016 North Carolina (12-6) Joe Breschi 14-13 (ot) Maryland Philadelphia 2015 Denver (17-2) Bill Tierney 10-5 Maryland Philadelphia 2014 Duke (17-3) John Danowski 11-9 Notre Dame Baltimore 2013 Duke (16-5) John Danowski 16-10 Syracuse Philadelphia 2012 Loyola (Md.) (18-1) Charley Toomey 9-3 Maryland Foxborough, Mass. 2011 Virginia (13-5) Dom Starsia 9-7 Maryland Baltimore 2010 Duke (16-4) John Danowski 6-5 (ot) Notre Dame Baltimore 2009 Syracuse (16-2) John Desko 10-9 (ot) Cornell Boston 2008 Syracuse (16-2) John Desko 13-10 Johns Hopkins Boston 2007 Johns Hopkins (13-4) Dave Pietramala 12-11 Duke Baltimore 2006 Virginia (17-0) Dom Starsia 15-7 Massachusetts Philadelphia 2005 Johns Hopkins (16-0) Dave Pietramala 9-8 Duke Philadelphia 2004 Syracuse (15-2) John Desko 14-13 Navy Baltimore 2003 Virginia (15-2) Dom Starsia 9-7 Johns Hopkins Baltimore 2002 Syracuse (15-2) John Desko 13-12 Princeton Rutgers 2001 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 10-9 (ot) Syracuse Rutgers 2000 Syracuse (15-1) John Desko 13-7 Princeton Maryland 1999 Virginia (13-3) Dom Starsia 12-10 Syracuse Maryland 1998 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 15-5 Maryland Rutgers 1997 Princeton (16-0) Bill Tierney 19-7 Maryland Maryland 1996 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 13-12 (ot) Virginia Maryland 1995 Syracuse (13-2) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-9 Maryland Maryland 1994 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 9-8 (ot) Virginia Maryland 1993 Syracuse (12-2) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-12 North Carolina Maryland 1992 Princeton (13-2) Bill Tierney 10-9 (2ot) Syracuse Penn 1991 North Carolina (16-0) Dave Klarmann 18-13 Towson Syracuse 1990 Syracuse* (13-0) Roy Simmons Jr. 21-9 Loyola Maryland Rutgers 1989 Syracuse (14-1) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-12 Johns Hopkins Maryland 1988 Syracuse (15-0) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-8 Cornell Syracuse 1987 Johns Hopkins (10-3) Don Zimmerman 11-10 Cornell Rutgers 1986 North Carolina (11-3) Willie Scroggs 10-9 (ot) Virginia Delaware 1985 Johns Hopkins (13-1) Don Zimmerman 11-4 Syracuse Brown 1984 Johns Hopkins (14-0) Don Zimmerman 13-10 Syracuse Delaware 1983 Syracuse (14-1) Roy Simmons Jr. 17-16 Johns Hopkins Rutgers 1982 North Carolina (14-0) Willie Scroggs 7-5 Johns Hopkins Virginia 1981 North Carolina (12-0) Willie Scroggs 14-13 Johns Hopkins Princeton 1980 Johns Hopkins (14-1) Henry Ciccarone 9-8 (2ot) Virginia Cornell 1979 Johns Hopkins (13-0) Henry Ciccarone 15-9 Maryland Maryland 1978 Johns Hopkins (13-1) Henry Ciccarone 13-8 Cornell Rutgers 1977 Cornell (13-0) Richie Moran 16-8 Johns Hopkins Virginia 1976 Cornell (16-0) Richie Moran 16-13 (ot) Maryland Brown 1975 Maryland (11-3) Bud Beardmore 20-13 Navy Johns Hopkins 1974 Johns Hopkins (12-2) Bob Scott 17-12 Maryland Rutgers 1973 Maryland (14-1) Bud Beardmore 10-9 (2ot) Johns Hopkins Penn 1972 Virginia (11-4) Glenn Thiel 13-12 Johns Hopkins Maryland 1971 Cornell (13-1) Richie Moran 12-6 Maryland Hofstra

*After the 1990 championship, the NCAA Committee on Infractions determined that Paul Gait had played in the 1990 championship while ineligible. Under NCAA rules, Syracuse and Paul Gait's records for that championship were vacated. The NCAA does not recognize Syracuse and coach Roy Simmons Jr.'s 3-0 record, and Paul Gait's 7 goals, 7 assists and his participation in that championship.