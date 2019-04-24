TRENDING:

Colleges with most overall No. 1 picks in NFL Draft history

NC MVOL bracket

DI WGOLF regional selections revealed

DIII MVOL semis set

lacrosse-men-d1 flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | April 24, 2019

2019 NCAA men's lacrosse tournament selection show: Time, date, TV channel

Watch a hat trick in under two minutes in men's lacrosse top plays

The 2019 NCAA men's lacrosse tournament will see teams hope to win a national title at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Find tournament selection show information below.

Yale is the defending national champion, beating Duke in the final. There are nine conferences eligible for automatic qualification spots.

2019 NCAA men's lacrosse tournament selection show: Time, date

The bracket will be revealed at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 5. Nine conferences are eligible for automatic qualification consideration into the 16-team bracket. However, only eight AQs will make the 16-team field, as the last two AQs will play in the opening round. These teams will be determined by the committee.

2019 NCAA men's lacrosse tournament selection show: TV channel

The bracket will be announced on ESPNU.

NCAA Lacrosse: Track automatic qualifiers

2019 NCAA men's lacrosse tournament: Schedule

  • Sunday, May 5 — Selection Show
  • Wednesday, May 8 — Opening Round
  • Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 — First Round
  • Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 — Quarterfinals
  • Saturday, May 25 — Semifinals
  • Monday, May 27 — National Championship

2019 NCAA men's lacrosse tournament: Teams, selections

There are nine conferences that are eligible for automatic bids consideration. Only eight will make the final field of 16, as the last two AQs will meet in the Opening Round to finalize the 16-team bracket.

Here are the nine conferences:

CONFERENCE LOCATION CHAMPIONSHIP DATE TIME, TV
America East Campus site May 4 12 p.m., ESPNU
Big East Villanova, Pa. May 4 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
Big Ten Piscataway, N.J. May 4 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
CAA TBA May 4 TBD
Ivy League New York City May 5 12 p.m., ESPNU
MAAC Poughkeepsie, NY May 4 10 a.m., ESPNU
Patriot League Campus site May 5 TBD
Northeast Campus site May 4 TBD
Southern High Point, N.C. May 4 12 p.m., ESPN+

Here are the criteria the selection committee will use:

DIVISION I SELECTION CRITERIA:
The committee will utilize the following criteria to select and seed teams:
• Strength of schedule index.
• Results of the RPI.
   -  Record against ranked teams 1-5; 6-10; 11-15; 16-20; 21+      
   -  Average RPI win (average RPI of all wins)
   -  Average RPI loss (average RPI of all losses)
• Head-to-head competition:
   -  Results versus common opponents.
   -  Significant wins and losses (wins against teams ranked higher in the RPI and losses against teams ranked lower in the RPI). 
   -  Locations of contests. 
• Input from the regional advisory committee (comprised of lacrosse coashes from all AQ conferences).

NCAA men's lacrosse tournament: Champions, history

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2018 Yale (17-3) Andy Shay 13-11 Duke Foxborough, Mass.
2017 Maryland (16-3) John Tillman 9-6 Ohio State Foxborough, Mass.
2016 North Carolina (12-6) Joe Breschi 14-13 (ot) Maryland Philadelphia
2015 Denver (17-2) Bill Tierney 10-5 Maryland Philadelphia
2014 Duke (17-3) John Danowski 11-9 Notre Dame Baltimore
2013 Duke (16-5) John Danowski 16-10 Syracuse Philadelphia
2012 Loyola (Md.) (18-1) Charley Toomey 9-3 Maryland Foxborough, Mass.
2011 Virginia (13-5) Dom Starsia 9-7 Maryland Baltimore
2010 Duke (16-4) John Danowski 6-5 (ot) Notre Dame Baltimore
2009 Syracuse (16-2) John Desko 10-9 (ot) Cornell Boston
2008 Syracuse (16-2) John Desko 13-10 Johns Hopkins Boston
2007 Johns Hopkins (13-4) Dave Pietramala 12-11 Duke Baltimore
2006 Virginia (17-0) Dom Starsia 15-7 Massachusetts Philadelphia
2005 Johns Hopkins (16-0) Dave Pietramala 9-8 Duke Philadelphia
2004 Syracuse (15-2) John Desko 14-13 Navy Baltimore
2003 Virginia (15-2) Dom Starsia 9-7 Johns Hopkins Baltimore
2002 Syracuse (15-2) John Desko 13-12 Princeton Rutgers
2001 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 10-9 (ot) Syracuse Rutgers
2000 Syracuse (15-1) John Desko 13-7 Princeton Maryland
1999 Virginia (13-3) Dom Starsia 12-10 Syracuse Maryland
1998 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 15-5 Maryland Rutgers
1997 Princeton (16-0) Bill Tierney 19-7 Maryland Maryland
1996 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 13-12 (ot) Virginia Maryland
1995 Syracuse (13-2) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-9 Maryland Maryland
1994 Princeton (14-1) Bill Tierney 9-8 (ot) Virginia Maryland
1993 Syracuse (12-2) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-12 North Carolina Maryland
1992 Princeton (13-2) Bill Tierney 10-9 (2ot) Syracuse Penn
1991 North Carolina (16-0) Dave Klarmann 18-13 Towson Syracuse
1990 Syracuse* (13-0) Roy Simmons Jr. 21-9 Loyola Maryland Rutgers
1989 Syracuse (14-1) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-12 Johns Hopkins Maryland
1988 Syracuse (15-0) Roy Simmons Jr. 13-8 Cornell Syracuse
1987 Johns Hopkins (10-3) Don Zimmerman 11-10 Cornell Rutgers
1986 North Carolina (11-3) Willie Scroggs 10-9 (ot) Virginia Delaware
1985 Johns Hopkins (13-1) Don Zimmerman 11-4 Syracuse Brown
1984 Johns Hopkins (14-0) Don Zimmerman 13-10 Syracuse Delaware
1983 Syracuse (14-1) Roy Simmons Jr. 17-16 Johns Hopkins Rutgers
1982 North Carolina (14-0) Willie Scroggs 7-5 Johns Hopkins Virginia
1981 North Carolina (12-0) Willie Scroggs 14-13 Johns Hopkins Princeton
1980 Johns Hopkins (14-1) Henry Ciccarone 9-8 (2ot) Virginia Cornell
1979 Johns Hopkins (13-0) Henry Ciccarone 15-9 Maryland Maryland
1978 Johns Hopkins (13-1) Henry Ciccarone 13-8 Cornell Rutgers
1977 Cornell (13-0) Richie Moran 16-8 Johns Hopkins Virginia
1976 Cornell (16-0) Richie Moran 16-13 (ot) Maryland Brown
1975 Maryland (11-3) Bud Beardmore 20-13 Navy Johns Hopkins
1974 Johns Hopkins (12-2) Bob Scott 17-12 Maryland Rutgers
1973 Maryland (14-1) Bud Beardmore 10-9 (2ot) Johns Hopkins Penn
1972 Virginia (11-4) Glenn Thiel 13-12 Johns Hopkins Maryland
1971 Cornell (13-1) Richie Moran 12-6 Maryland Hofstra

*After the 1990 championship, the NCAA Committee on Infractions determined that Paul Gait had played in the 1990 championship while ineligible. Under NCAA rules, Syracuse and Paul Gait's records for that championship were vacated. The NCAA does not recognize Syracuse and coach Roy Simmons Jr.'s 3-0 record, and Paul Gait's 7 goals, 7 assists and his participation in that championship.

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners

Championships