2019 NCAA men's lacrosse tournament selection show: Time, date, TV channel

The 2019 NCAA men's lacrosse tournament will see teams hope to win a national title at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Find tournament selection show information below.
Yale is the defending national champion, beating Duke in the final. There are nine conferences eligible for automatic qualification spots.
2019 NCAA men's lacrosse tournament selection show: Time, date
The bracket will be revealed at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 5. Nine conferences are eligible for automatic qualification consideration into the 16-team bracket. However, only eight AQs will make the 16-team field, as the last two AQs will play in the opening round. These teams will be determined by the committee.
2019 NCAA men's lacrosse tournament selection show: TV channel
The bracket will be announced on ESPNU.
NCAA Lacrosse: Track automatic qualifiers
2019 NCAA men's lacrosse tournament: Schedule
- Sunday, May 5 — Selection Show
- Wednesday, May 8 — Opening Round
- Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 — First Round
- Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 — Quarterfinals
- Saturday, May 25 — Semifinals
- Monday, May 27 — National Championship
2019 NCAA men's lacrosse tournament: Teams, selections
There are nine conferences that are eligible for automatic bids consideration. Only eight will make the final field of 16, as the last two AQs will meet in the Opening Round to finalize the 16-team bracket.
Here are the nine conferences:
|CONFERENCE
|LOCATION
|CHAMPIONSHIP DATE
|TIME, TV
|America East
|Campus site
|May 4
|12 p.m., ESPNU
|Big East
|Villanova, Pa.
|May 4
|4:30 p.m., CBSSN
|Big Ten
|Piscataway, N.J.
|May 4
|4:30 p.m., CBSSN
|CAA
|TBA
|May 4
|TBD
|Ivy League
|New York City
|May 5
|12 p.m., ESPNU
|MAAC
|Poughkeepsie, NY
|May 4
|10 a.m., ESPNU
|Patriot League
|Campus site
|May 5
|TBD
|Northeast
|Campus site
|May 4
|TBD
|Southern
|High Point, N.C.
|May 4
|12 p.m., ESPN+
Here are the criteria the selection committee will use:
DIVISION I SELECTION CRITERIA:
The committee will utilize the following criteria to select and seed teams:
• Strength of schedule index.
• Results of the RPI.
- Record against ranked teams 1-5; 6-10; 11-15; 16-20; 21+
- Average RPI win (average RPI of all wins)
- Average RPI loss (average RPI of all losses)
• Head-to-head competition:
- Results versus common opponents.
- Significant wins and losses (wins against teams ranked higher in the RPI and losses against teams ranked lower in the RPI).
- Locations of contests.
• Input from the regional advisory committee (comprised of lacrosse coashes from all AQ conferences).
🚨 BREAKING 🚨#NCAALAX Committee Top-10 Rankings (for games through 4/14)— NCAA Lacrosse (@NCAALAX) April 20, 2019
1. @PennStateMLAX
2. @DukeMLAX
3. @PennMensLax
4. @UVAMensLax
5. @YaleMLacrosse
6. @CuseMLAX
7. @OhioStateMLAX
8. @TerpsMLax
9. @LoyolaMLAX
10. @CornellLacrosse pic.twitter.com/PgpngdSVFC
NCAA men's lacrosse tournament: Champions, history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|Yale (17-3)
|Andy Shay
|13-11
|Duke
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2017
|Maryland (16-3)
|John Tillman
|9-6
|Ohio State
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2016
|North Carolina (12-6)
|Joe Breschi
|14-13 (ot)
|Maryland
|Philadelphia
|2015
|Denver (17-2)
|Bill Tierney
|10-5
|Maryland
|Philadelphia
|2014
|Duke (17-3)
|John Danowski
|11-9
|Notre Dame
|Baltimore
|2013
|Duke (16-5)
|John Danowski
|16-10
|Syracuse
|Philadelphia
|2012
|Loyola (Md.) (18-1)
|Charley Toomey
|9-3
|Maryland
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2011
|Virginia (13-5)
|Dom Starsia
|9-7
|Maryland
|Baltimore
|2010
|Duke (16-4)
|John Danowski
|6-5 (ot)
|Notre Dame
|Baltimore
|2009
|Syracuse (16-2)
|John Desko
|10-9 (ot)
|Cornell
|Boston
|2008
|Syracuse (16-2)
|John Desko
|13-10
|Johns Hopkins
|Boston
|2007
|Johns Hopkins (13-4)
|Dave Pietramala
|12-11
|Duke
|Baltimore
|2006
|Virginia (17-0)
|Dom Starsia
|15-7
|Massachusetts
|Philadelphia
|2005
|Johns Hopkins (16-0)
|Dave Pietramala
|9-8
|Duke
|Philadelphia
|2004
|Syracuse (15-2)
|John Desko
|14-13
|Navy
|Baltimore
|2003
|Virginia (15-2)
|Dom Starsia
|9-7
|Johns Hopkins
|Baltimore
|2002
|Syracuse (15-2)
|John Desko
|13-12
|Princeton
|Rutgers
|2001
|Princeton (14-1)
|Bill Tierney
|10-9 (ot)
|Syracuse
|Rutgers
|2000
|Syracuse (15-1)
|John Desko
|13-7
|Princeton
|Maryland
|1999
|Virginia (13-3)
|Dom Starsia
|12-10
|Syracuse
|Maryland
|1998
|Princeton (14-1)
|Bill Tierney
|15-5
|Maryland
|Rutgers
|1997
|Princeton (16-0)
|Bill Tierney
|19-7
|Maryland
|Maryland
|1996
|Princeton (14-1)
|Bill Tierney
|13-12 (ot)
|Virginia
|Maryland
|1995
|Syracuse (13-2)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|13-9
|Maryland
|Maryland
|1994
|Princeton (14-1)
|Bill Tierney
|9-8 (ot)
|Virginia
|Maryland
|1993
|Syracuse (12-2)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|13-12
|North Carolina
|Maryland
|1992
|Princeton (13-2)
|Bill Tierney
|10-9 (2ot)
|Syracuse
|Penn
|1991
|North Carolina (16-0)
|Dave Klarmann
|18-13
|Towson
|Syracuse
|1990
|Syracuse* (13-0)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|21-9
|Loyola Maryland
|Rutgers
|1989
|Syracuse (14-1)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|13-12
|Johns Hopkins
|Maryland
|1988
|Syracuse (15-0)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|13-8
|Cornell
|Syracuse
|1987
|Johns Hopkins (10-3)
|Don Zimmerman
|11-10
|Cornell
|Rutgers
|1986
|North Carolina (11-3)
|Willie Scroggs
|10-9 (ot)
|Virginia
|Delaware
|1985
|Johns Hopkins (13-1)
|Don Zimmerman
|11-4
|Syracuse
|Brown
|1984
|Johns Hopkins (14-0)
|Don Zimmerman
|13-10
|Syracuse
|Delaware
|1983
|Syracuse (14-1)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|17-16
|Johns Hopkins
|Rutgers
|1982
|North Carolina (14-0)
|Willie Scroggs
|7-5
|Johns Hopkins
|Virginia
|1981
|North Carolina (12-0)
|Willie Scroggs
|14-13
|Johns Hopkins
|Princeton
|1980
|Johns Hopkins (14-1)
|Henry Ciccarone
|9-8 (2ot)
|Virginia
|Cornell
|1979
|Johns Hopkins (13-0)
|Henry Ciccarone
|15-9
|Maryland
|Maryland
|1978
|Johns Hopkins (13-1)
|Henry Ciccarone
|13-8
|Cornell
|Rutgers
|1977
|Cornell (13-0)
|Richie Moran
|16-8
|Johns Hopkins
|Virginia
|1976
|Cornell (16-0)
|Richie Moran
|16-13 (ot)
|Maryland
|Brown
|1975
|Maryland (11-3)
|Bud Beardmore
|20-13
|Navy
|Johns Hopkins
|1974
|Johns Hopkins (12-2)
|Bob Scott
|17-12
|Maryland
|Rutgers
|1973
|Maryland (14-1)
|Bud Beardmore
|10-9 (2ot)
|Johns Hopkins
|Penn
|1972
|Virginia (11-4)
|Glenn Thiel
|13-12
|Johns Hopkins
|Maryland
|1971
|Cornell (13-1)
|Richie Moran
|12-6
|Maryland
|Hofstra
*After the 1990 championship, the NCAA Committee on Infractions determined that Paul Gait had played in the 1990 championship while ineligible. Under NCAA rules, Syracuse and Paul Gait's records for that championship were vacated. The NCAA does not recognize Syracuse and coach Roy Simmons Jr.'s 3-0 record, and Paul Gait's 7 goals, 7 assists and his participation in that championship.