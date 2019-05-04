2019 DII men's lacrosse championship selection show: Time, date, how to watch

The 2019 NCAA Division II men's lacrosse selection show will be available to watch Sunday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NCAA.com. Click here to see the full spring championship selection show schedule for 2019.
The Division II men's lacrosse national championship game is scheduled for May 26 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
First round action for the 2019 championship will begin on May 8. The semifinals will be played Sunday, May 19.
Last season, Merrimack defeated Saint Leo in Foxborough, Massachusetts to take home the 2018 title.
You can check out the entire championship history below:
CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|Merrimack
|Mike Morgan
|23-6
|Saint Leo
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2017
|Limestone (21-1)
|J.B. Clarke
|11-9
|Merrimack
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2016
|Le Moyne (20-0)
|Dan Sheehan
|8-4
|Limestone
|Philadelphia
|2015
|Limestone (20-1)
|J.B. Clarke
|9-6
|Le Moyne
|Philadelphia
|2014
|Limestone (19-1)
|J.B. Clarke
|12-6
|LIU Post
|Baltimore
|2013
|Le Moyne (18-2)
|Dan Sheehan
|11-10
|Mercyhurst
|Philadelphia
|2012
|Dowling (13-2)
|Tim Boyle
|11-10
|Limestone
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2011
|Mercyhurst (14-2)
|Chris Ryan
|9-8
|Adelphi
|Baltimore
|2010
|C.W. Post (16-1)
|John Jez
|14-9
|Le Moyne
|Baltimore
|2009
|C.W. Post (15-1)
|John Jez
|8-7
|Le Moyne
|Boston
|2008
|NYIT (13-1)
|Jack Kaley
|16-11
|Le Moyne
|Boston
|2007
|Le Moyne (15-2)
|Dan Sheehan
|6-5
|Mercyhurst
|Baltimore
|2006
|Le Moyne (18-0)
|Dan Sheehan
|12-5
|Dowling
|Philadelphia
|2005
|NYIT (10-2)
|Jack Kaley
|14-13 (ot)
|Limestone
|Philadelphia
|2004
|Le Moyne (16-0)
|Dan Sheehan
|11-10 (2ot)
|Limestone
|Baltimore
|2003
|NYIT (14-0)
|Jack Kaley
|9-4
|Limestone
|Baltimore
|2002
|Limestone (13-2)
|T.W.Johnson
|11-9
|NYIT
|Rutgers (Yurcak Field)
|2001
|Adelphi (12-2)
|Sandy Kapatos
|14-10
|Limestone
|Rutgers (Yurcak Field)
|2000
|Limestone (14-2)
|Mike Cerino
|10-9
|C.W. Post
|Maryland (Ludwig Field)
|1999
|Adelphi (10-3)
|Sandy Kapatos
|11-8
|C.W. Post
|Maryland (Ludwig Field)
|1998
|Adelphi (12-3)
|Sandy Kapatos
|18-6
|C.W. Post
|Rutgers (Yurcak Field)
|1997
|NYIT (12-2)
|Jack Kaley
|18-11
|Adelphi
|Adelphi
|1996
|C.W. Post (10-3)
|Tom Postel
|15-10
|Adelphi
|C.W. Post
|1995
|Adelphi (10-3)
|Sandy Kapatos
|12-10
|Springfield
|Springfield
|1994
|Springfield (12-2)
|Keith Bugbee
|15-12
|NYIT
|C.W. Post
|1993
|Adelphi (8-3)
|Kevin Sheehan
|11-7
|C.W. Post
|C.W. Post
|1981
|Adelphi (10-2)
|Paul Doherty
|17-14
|Loyola Maryland
|Adelphi
|1980
|UMBC (11-3)
|Dick Watts
|23-14
|Adelphi
|UMBC
|1979
|Adelphi (13-3)
|Paul Doherty
|17-12
|UMBC
|Adelphi
|1978
|Roanoke (12-2)
|Paul Griffin
|14-13
|Hobart
|Hobart
|1977
|Hobart (15-0)
|Jerry Schmidt
|23-13
|Washington College
|Hobart
|1976
|Hobart (14-3)
|Jerry Schmidt
|18-9
|Adelphi
|UMBC
|1975
|SUNY Cortland (10-4)
|Chuck Winters
|12-11
|Hobart
|C.W. Post
|1974
|Towson (14-1)
|Carl Runk
|18-17 (ot)
|Hobart
|SUNY Cortland