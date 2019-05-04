2019 DII men's lacrosse championship selection show: Time, date, how to watch

The 2019 NCAA Division II men's lacrosse selection show will be available to watch Sunday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NCAA.com. Click here to see the full spring championship selection show schedule for 2019.

RANKINGS: Regional rankings | USILA Coaches poll

The Division II men's lacrosse national championship game is scheduled for May 26 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

First round action for the 2019 championship will begin on May 8. The semifinals will be played Sunday, May 19.

MAKING HISTORY: The DII men's lacrosse programs with the most national championships

Last season, Merrimack defeated Saint Leo in Foxborough, Massachusetts to take home the 2018 title.

You can check out the entire championship history below:

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY