2019 DIII men's lacrosse championship selection show: Time, date, how to watch on NCAA.com

The 2019 DIII men's lacrosse championship bracket will be announced Sunday, May 5 at 9 p.m. ET in an NCAA.com selection show.

Thirty-six schools will be selected to the 2019 bracket, including 27 automatic bids via conference championship (Pool A). Nine at-large bids will be handed out from Pools B & C.

The 2019 championship begins May 7 with the first round. The semifinals and championship game, scheduled for May 19 and 26, respectively, will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The title game will be live streamed right here on NCAA.com.

Wesleyan (CT) won its program's first-ever national championship last year with a low-scoring 8-6 victory over Salisbury.

Hobart leads all DIII men's programs with 13 all-time titles. Salisbury is right behind with 12. Below is the full DIII men's lacrosse championship history.

DIII MEN'S LACROSSE CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY