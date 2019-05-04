CHAMPS:

LBSU repeats as MVOL champs

Beach volleyball championship

DI MTEN bracket

DI WTEN bracket

DI MGOLF selections

lacrosse-men-d3 flag

NCAA.com | May 4, 2019

2019 DIII men's lacrosse championship selection show: Time, date, how to watch on NCAA.com

Wesleyan (CT) wins the 2018 DIII Men's Lacrosse Championship

The 2019 DIII men's lacrosse championship bracket will be announced Sunday, May 5 at 9 p.m. ET in an NCAA.com selection show.

Thirty-six schools will be selected to the 2019 bracket, including 27 automatic bids via conference championship (Pool A). Nine at-large bids will be handed out from Pools B & C.

2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: View the 2019 interactive bracket | Regional rankings | Season stats

The 2019 championship begins May 7 with the first round. The semifinals and championship game, scheduled for May 19 and 26, respectively, will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The title game will be live streamed right here on NCAA.com.

Wesleyan (CT) won its program's first-ever national championship last year with a low-scoring 8-6 victory over Salisbury. 

Hobart leads all DIII men's programs with 13 all-time titles. Salisbury is right behind with 12. Below is the full DIII men's lacrosse championship history.

DIII MEN'S LACROSSE CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2018 Wesleyan (CT) (19-3) John Raba 8-6 Salisbury Foxborough, Mass.
2017 Salisbury (22-1) Jim Berkman 15-7 RIT Foxborough, Mass.
2016 Salisbury (23-1) Jim Berkman 14-13 Tufts Philadelphia
2015 Tufts (21-2) Mike Daly 19-11 Lynchburg Philadelphia
2014 Tufts (21-2) Mike Daly 12-9 Salisbury Baltimore
2013 Stevenson (22-2) Paul Cantabene 16-14 RIT Philadelphia
2012 Salisbury (23-0) Jim Berkman 14-10 SUNY Cortland Foxborough, Mass.
2011 Salisbury (18-3) Jim Berkman 19-7 Tufts Baltimore
2010 Tufts (20-1) Mike Daly 9-6 Salisbury Baltimore
2009 SUNY Cortland (19-2) Steve Beville 9-7 Gettysburg Boston
2008 Salisbury (22-0) Jim Berkman 19-13 SUNY Cortland Boston
2007 Salisbury (23-0) Jim Berkman 15-9 SUNY Cortland Baltimore
2006 SUNY Cortland (18-3) Rich Barnes 13-12 (ot) Salisbury Philadelphia
2005 Salisbury (20-0) Jim Berkman 11-10 Middlebury Philadelphia
2004 Salisbury (20-0) Jim Berkman 13-9 Nazareth Baltimore
2003 Salisbury (19-1) Jim Berkman 14-13 (ot) Middlebury Baltimore
2002 Middlebury (18-1) Erin Quinn 14-9 Gettysburg Rutgers
2001 Middlebury (17-1) Erin Quinn 15-10 Gettysburg Rutgers
2000 Middlebury (15-1) Erin Quinn 16-12 Salisbury Maryland
1999 Salisbury (18-1) Jim Berkman 13-6 Middlebury Maryland
1998 Washington College (14-4) John Haus 16-10 Nazareth Rutgers
1997 Nazareth (13-3) Scott Nelson 15-14 (ot) Washington College Maryland
1996 Nazareth (15-0) Scott Nelson 11-10 (ot) Washington College Maryland
1995 Salisbury (17-0) Jim Berkman 22-13 Nazareth Maryland
1994 Salisbury (16-0) Jim Berkman 15-9 Hobart Maryland
1993 Hobart (11-3) B.J. O'Hara 16-10 Ohio Wesleyan Maryland
1992 Nazareth (14-1) Scott Nelson 22-11 Roanoke Penn
1991 Hobart (8-6) B.J. O'Hara 12-11 Salisbury Salisbury
1990 Hobart (15-1) B.J. O'Hara 18-6 Washington College Hobart
1989 Hobart (15-4) Dave Urick 11-8 Ohio Wesleyan Hobart
1988 Hobart (14-4) Dave Urick 18-9 Ohio Wesleyan Ohio Wesleyan
1987 Hobart (10-4) Dave Urick 9-5 Ohio Wesleyan Hobart
1986 Hobart (15-1) Dave Urick 13-10 Washington College Hobart
1985 Hobart (11-3) Dave Urick 15-8 Washington College Washington College
1984 Hobart (9-4) Dave Urick 12-5 Washington College Hobart
1983 Hobart (13-2) Dave Urick 13-9 Roanoke Hobart
1982 Hobart (11-3) Dave Urick 9-8 (ot) Washington College Hobart
1981 Hobart (12-3) Dave Urick 10-8 SUNY Cortland Hobart
1980 Hobart (12-2) Dave Urick 11-8 SUNY Cortland Hobart
NCAA.COM CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL | SPRING SELECTION SHOW SCHEDULE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners

Championships