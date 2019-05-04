2019 NCAA Division II men's lacrosse championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse Championship.

The championship provides for an 12-team tournament. Six teams from each of the two regions (North and South) are selected to participate in the men's lacrosse championship. Except for the championship game, all games will be played on the campus of one of the competing teams. First round competition is scheduled for Wednesday, May 8.

The first round sites and team matchups are as follows:

North Region:

(1) Le Moyne (15-2) (Bye)

(4) *Mercy (17-1) vs. (5) Seton Hill (12-4)

(2) Adelphi (16-2) (Bye)

(3) *Meryhurst (13-3) vs. (6) Merrimack (13-3)

South Region:

(1) Limestone (18-0) (Bye)

(4) *Tampa (14-5) vs. (5) Wingate (13-3)

(2) Belmont Abbey (14-3) (Bye)

(3) *UIndy (14-2) vs. (6) Queens (13-4)

Note: *Denotes host institution.

The eight remaining teams will play in the quarterfinals on Saturday, May 11. The winners of the quarterfinals will advance to the semifinals on Sunday, May 19. This year’s finalists will advance to Philadelphia, PA for the championship game at Lincoln Financial Field, which will be played at 1 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, May 26, and shown via web stream on NCAA.com. That game will be followed by the Division III championship at 4 p.m. Eastern time, which can also be seen on NCAA.com. The Division I semifinals and championship are Saturday, May 25 and Monday, May 27 at the same site.

