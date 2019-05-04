2019 NCAA Division III men's lacrosse championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Lacrosse Championship.

The championship provides for a 36-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 27 conference champions, which form “Pool A.” One team is selected from true independents and schools from conferences that do not have an automatic bid for their champions (Pool B). The remaining eight teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference’s AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C). The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.

Except for the championship game, all games will be played on the campus of one of the competing teams. First round competition will be held on Tuesday, May 7 with the winners advancing to play in the second round on Wednesday, May 8. The sixteen remaining teams will play in the third round on Saturday, May 11. The quarterfinals will take place on Wednesday, May 15 and the semifinals will be played Sunday, May 19.

This year’s finalists will advance to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for the championship game at Lincoln Financial Field, which will be played at 4 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, May 26, and shown via web stream on NCAA.com. That game will be preceded by the Division II championship at 1 p.m. Eastern time, which can also be seen on NCAA.com. The Division I semifinals and championship are Saturday, May 25 and Monday, May 27 at the same site.

Automatic Qualifiers:

REGION/CONFERENCE SCHOOL NORTH REGION Commonwealth Coast Conference Western New England (14-5) Empire 8 St. John Fisher (16-2) Great Northeast Athletic Conference Norwich (13-4) Liberty League RIT (18-1) Little East Conference Keene State (11-5) NESCAC Tufts (17-1) NEWMAC Springfield (10-9) North Atlantic Conference New England College (8-8) North Eastern Athletic Conference Morrisville State (10-6) Skyline Conference SUNY Maritime (14-3) State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Cortland (14-4) SOUTH REGION Capital Athletic Conference Salisbury (19-1) Centennial Conference Ursinus (13-3) College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Illinois Wesleyan (16-1) Colonial States Athletic Conference Stockton (17-2) Heartland Collegiate Men's Lacrosse Conference Transylvania (14-4) Landmark Conference Elizabethtown (11-7) Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Hope (14-3) Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Stevenson (12-7) Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom DeSales (17-1) Midwest Lacrosse Conference Concordia Wisconsin (15-3) North Coast Athletic Conference Denison (16-2) Ohio Athletic Conference John Carroll (12-6) Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington & Lee (15-4) Presidents' Athletic Conference Grove City (12-5) Southern Athletic Conference Rhodes (15-3) USA South Athletic Conference Piedmont (9-8)

Pool B Selections:

Cabrini (17-2)

Pool C Selections:

Amherst (14-3)

Franklin & Marshall (12-5) Gettysburg (14-4) Lynchburg (13-6)

Union (NY) (13-3) Wesleyan (CT) (12-3) Williams (15-3)

York (PA) (17-2)